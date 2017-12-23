Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan gets eliminated from the show

Arshi Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss Arshi Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss

With the contestants turning predictable, Bigg Boss 11 has managed to keep the audience on their toes with the evictions. After the unexpected exit of Hiten Tejwani last week, it is his admirer Arshi Khan who has been evicted from the show. Host Salman Khan in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday eliminated Arshi, who received the least number of votes this week.

Arshi, the bold model from Bhopal has been in news for a couple of years after alleging that she was dating Pakistani crickter Shahid Afridi. Arshi entered the show promising to create fireworks with her antics. And she did manage to do that having locked horns with almost every contestant in this season. It was only Hiten, who received her affection. In the last few weeks, Arshi had also grown close to Vikas Gupta, who she considered her good friend. Arshi’s humour and style statements also made her quite popular among the masses.

This week, seven out of eight contestants were nominated by Bigg Boss as a punishment for discussing nominations. Apart from Arshi, Vikas Gupta, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani and Shilpa Shinde were up for eviction. Although Puneesh and Akash seemed the obvious choice, in a shocking twist, Arshi had to walk out of the show.

After Arshi’s eviction, Salman introduced the housemates to the live voting meter, where fans can vote for their favourite housemate. The one receiving the highest number of votes would directly move to the semi finale week. Do let us know who you feel would become the first semi-finalist.

