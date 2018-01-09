Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan back on the show, to play a hard taskmaster

Arshi Khan to re-enter the Bigg Boss 11 house with a special power. Arshi Khan to re-enter the Bigg Boss 11 house with a special power.

Giving a sweet surprise to her ‘awaam’ evicted contestant Arshi Khan will be back in Bigg Boss 11. The fun and bold Arshi will enter the glass doored mansion as part of the task in the finale week. She will also have a power that could help the finalists in the last league of the championship. The model from Bhopal will shoot for the episode today and it will air on television on Wednesday.

Talking about Arshi’s re-entry in the house, a source exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Arshi will enter the house to add more spice and drama in the show. As part of the finale week tasks, she will be seen interacting individually with the five housemates and giving them specific tasks to perform. The one who would outshine in the same, would be given a special privilege by Arshi.”

Arshi, disappointed about her elimination from Bigg Boss 11, had exclusively shared with indianexpress.com, “The feeling is yet to sink in as I still can’t believe that I am out of the house while people who do not deserve to be in the show are still there. I was expecting to be in the top five at least. But I really had a great time in the show and I enjoyed every moment. I also believe that I played well and was quite natural in the show. I never indulged in a dirty game and rather played with my heart. I laughed, cried, fought but also had a wonderful time in Bigg Boss.”

When asked who she feels would lift the trophy in the finale, the model-actor had stated, “I really hope that Vikas Gupta wins the show. He is really playing the game well and he knows how to maintain relationship and also keeps his words. It would be a disgrace if Shilpa Shinde or Hina Khan win as they both play dirty games and don’t deserve to win Bigg Boss.”

This week all the housemates, Hina, Shilpa, Vikas, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani are nominated and one would get eliminated in a mid-week eviction on Wednesday.

