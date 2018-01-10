Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani out of the house in a shocking midnight eviction

Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani evicted. Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani evicted.

Bigg Boss 11 has been one of the most entertaining and exciting seasons, mostly because of its unexpected twists. After getting back evicted contestant Arshi Khan to be a part of a fun task, Bigg Boss announced the next big elimination. In a shocking turn of events, Akash Dadlani was ousted from the house in a midnight eviction.

In the finale week, all the top five contestants Akash, Vikas Gupta, Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma were nominated. With Akash out of the game, the four will head towards the finale. One among them will soon be given a chance to exit by taking a certain amount of money.

Akash, who entered the show through the kaal kothari, looked a promising contestant with his rapping skills and childlike innocence. Slowly, Akash turned into an annoying person, always eager to pick up fights. His relationship with Shilpa was a warm one, where Akash called her ‘mother’. While Shilpa tried her best to protect him, he never trusted her completely leading to a rift between them. In recent times, Akash and Shilpa were against each other and tried their level best to put one another down.

The NRI sports champion, Akash was also accused of physically assaulting women in the house by getting too close to them. He was also accused of being unhygienic and his farting became the talk of the house. While celebs hailed Akash for being honest and cute in the show, host Salman Khan, time and again, pulled him up for being irritating and annoying. In the last weekend episode, Salman also told Akash that he will not get work if he continues to behave this way.

