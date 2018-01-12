Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Akash Dadlani: Vikas Gupta will win the show

Akash Dadlani talks about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Akash Dadlani talks about his journey inside the Bigg Boss 11 house.

Entertaining yet annoying, childlike yet flamboyant, Akash Dadlani was definitely one-of-a-kind contestant in Bigg Boss 11. Entering the house in style through the jail, the audience were assured that he was not going to be someone regular. From his rapping and over enthusiasm to his funny Hindi vocabulary and inimitable style, Akash stood out in the entire tenure of Bigg Boss 11. With him getting out of the house on Wednesday, Puneesh Sharma, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde will be vying for the trophy. Indianexpress.com recently got into an exclusive fun conversation with Akash on his Bigg Boss expedition.

Talking about his midnight eviction, Akash, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “I can still feel the taste of it (laughs). Initially I thought I will only survive a month but I managed to stay for 100 days. Just like Sachin Tendulkar, I made a great century. But yes, I wanted to be at least at the fourth place, so that I could have taken the money bag.”

When asked if the money was the only lure or he really wanted to win the title, the NRI shared, “Money will continue to come in life, I wanted people to know who Akash is and the talent he has. I had a wonderful learning experience and also got the chance to showcase my talent in front of the audience. Even when Salman Khan scolded me, I only got to learn. The experience has made me stronger and mature and I am popular too.”

Stating that everyone in the house was nice and only the situations difficult, Akash shared with a smile, “You need to be mean and indifferent because of the show. There is no TV in the house so you need to entertain with your acts. We used to play all kinds of mind games and that was our only source of fun.”

When asked about his equation with women in the house, the rapper and sportsman quipped, “What do I do? They couldn’t have enough of me. (Laughs) I don’t know why it turned out so wrong when it was all in a jest. I even apologised to everyone who felt offended by my actions. I had no wrong intentions and have a very clear conscience.”

While Akash wants his bestie and brother Puneesh to win, he has a clear name for the trophy. He said, “I know Vikas will win Bigg Boss 11. He has been an amazing performer throughout the show. Not just performing exceptionally well in all tasks, he has also managed the house well. He can win the show easily though the girls, Hina and Shilpa are also strong contenders.”

Lastly, giving out a message to her fans, Akash stated, “I really want to thank them for all the love. I would tell them all to always dream big and fight hard to achieve them. Also, be positive and do positive always. God bless you all.”

Bigg Boss 11 finale will be held on January 14.

