Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani should leave the house, says poll

Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani might be evicted in Wednesday’s episode. Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani might be evicted in Wednesday’s episode.

After trying his best to survive in the Bigg Boss 11 house, it seems the journey of the commoner and rapper Akash Dadlani will come to an end tonight. Bigg Boss brought a twist on Monday’s episode when he nominated all the five housemates – Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash for mid-week evictions. The nominations came as a blow to Akash who until last week was tripping over the fact of him being the first finalist of the season.

And when we asked the readers who would they not like to see in the finale, they came up with the name of Akash.

In a poll conducted by indianexpress.com, Akash got 44 percent votes in comparison to Puneesh’s 34%, Hina’s 10.14%, Shilpa’s 6.6% and Vikas’ 4.88% votes. The audience clearly is annoyed with Akash’s annoying habits and his rude behaviour. Last week too when he won the nominations task and entered in the top five, his madness reached another level as he started throwing tantrums inside the house. He was even pulled up by the host of the show Salman Khan for his attitude during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and evicted contestant Luv Tyagi also said that for him, Akash didn’t deserve to be in the top place.

Akash who was giving a dose of entertainment to the viewers of Bigg Boss 11 invited troubles for himself by being mean and picking up unnecessary fights with his fellow contestants. His friends Arshi, Shilpa and Puneesh too were not spared and he ditched them all at some point or the other to ensure his stay inside the house. Not just this, he sparked a controversy by kissing Shilpa forcefully. The fun-loving and entertaining Akash has been lost somewhere in the race to lift the trophy of Bigg Boss 11.

If Akash walks out of the house tonight, it will be Hina, Shilpa, Vikas and Puneesh who will have the final fight for the title of the winner. The finale of the show is scheduled to happen on January 14 and Akshay Kumar along with Salman Khan will be announcing the name of the winner.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd