Ex-Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul seen partying with Suhana Khan and we wonder what’s the connection, see photo

Nitibha Kaul was seen partying with friends including Suhana Khan in Delhi. Nitibha Kaul was seen partying with friends including Suhana Khan in Delhi.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul made news during her stint on the Salman Khan hosted show. Even after it got over, she continues to stay in the limelight for reasons more than one. The commoner-turned-celebrity is now hosting a show, and also performs gigs for her fans in Mumbai and Delhi’s clubs. But what has brought her into notice this time is her picture with Shah Rukh Kahn’s daughter Suhana Khan. Yes, you read that right. Nitibha was seen chilling with Suhana in Delhi, at a club where she was partying with her friends.

While her picture with Suhana is going viral, we are wondering if there is a connection between the two budding celebrities. Well, only future has an answer to this. Meanwhile, Nitibha has become a popular face who also hosts a YouTube show on which she gives some daily life hacks to her fans.

Nitibha would appear on a dating based reality show along with Manu Punjabi, another contestant on Bigg Boss 10. Nitibha said that the show would judge the compatibility of a couple and the one which would stay till the end will be declared as the most adored couple of India.

Interestingly, the couples will be judged by her and Manu who did not gel well on Bigg Boss 10. The new show would be produced by Santosh Gupta.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd