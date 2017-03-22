Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om demands a slot in Nach Baliye 8. Who will be his baliye?

Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om wants to participate in Nach Baliye 8. Former Bigg Boss 10 contestant Swami Om wants to participate in Nach Baliye 8.

Swami Om is back and how! To refresh your memory, the self-proclaimed godman had said he wishes to be the biggest villain of Bollywood and Hollywood. And, even if he has a long way to go before he reaches his desired stature, he has definitely become the bad man of the television world. After creating a lot of ruckus during his stint on Bigg Boss 10 on Colors, he now seems to have changed channels and is now targetting Star Plus. So, while the participating couples of Nach Baliye 8 are practising their dance moves, guess who is giving them and the makers of the show, sleepless night. It is Swami Om!

The man, who claimed to have slapped even Salman Khan and tried to sabotage the finale of Bigg Boss 10, apparently called up the makers of Nach Baliye 8, and sought for a clarification as to why he wasn’t approached to participate on the show. He said even if he has no ‘baliye’, he can give tough competition to the participating couples alone on the dance floor.

See pics | Nach Baliye 8: Divyanka-Vivek to Sanaya-Mohit, here is the complete list of 10 couples

Swami Om grabbed eyeballs for everything cringeworthy when he was locked up inside the Bigg Boss 10 house. From passing sexist comments to peeing on fellow contestants Bani Judge and Rohan Mehra to even breaking the property of the house, Swami did not refrain for doing everything troublesome under the sky. He became such a pain for everyone connected with the reality show, that he had to be dragged out of the house. While he went on spewing venom against the channel, the producers and even host Salman Khan, he tried to remain in news with his highly nonsensical statements even after the show ended in January. Troubling the makers of Nach Baliye 8 is just one of his various actions.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd