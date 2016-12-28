Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra replaced by Rishi Dev in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Rishi Dev is set to replace Rohan Mehra as Naksh in the popular drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rishi Dev is set to replace Rohan Mehra as Naksh in the popular drama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

They say, one person’s loss is other person’s gain. Actor Rohan Mehra let go of his pivotal character, Naksh Singhania, in one of the longest running soaps Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to try his luck on Bigg Boss 10, and that has turned out to be a big break for lesser-known television face, Rishi Dev. Rishi is set to replace Rohan as Naksh in the popular drama. He is set to enter the show soon.

Rishi, who has earlier done shows like Balika Vadhu and Bani – Ishq Da Kalma, will be for the first time seen essaying an important character in a drama. The 24-year-old actor has begun shooting for the show. It’s now to be seen if Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will benefit the young actor like it did for Rohan, who became a household name after playing Naksh, the son to Naitik (Karan Mehra) and Akshara (Hina Khan) on the show.

The character of Naksh was shown to have gone on a trek, but he will be seen returning to his house. The show will take a six months’ leap, and have the entire Singhania family gearing up for the engagement ceremony of Naira (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan). More from the world of Entertainment: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has already been in news for the frequent exits of its top stars. Its lead actors Karan Mehra and Hina Khan have already called it quits from the show this year. And Rohan seems to be following suit. Many believe Rohan Mehra has taken a huge risk leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to get locked up inside the Bigg Boss house. Rohan is right now seen on the most controversial reality show, fighting for survival and eyeing to win the show. The model-actor has, of course, added fans and admirers due to his pleasant personality and decent behaviour on the show so far, but there is no guarantee that it will land him more offers once he is out of the Bigg Boss house.

