Bigg Boss 10 contestant Rohan Mehra is back to school and looks just like any other student, see pics

Rohan Mehra taking a selfie with school students at his hometown Amritsar. Rohan Mehra taking a selfie with school students at his hometown Amritsar.

Actor Rohan Mehra won a lot of hearts and well wishes during his stay inside the Bigg Boss house. The actor made headlines for his arguments with Swam Om and his closeness to fellow contestant Lopamudra Raut. Needless to say, Rohan garnered huge popularity on the controversial reality show. The actor who turned a year older on April 8 visited his hometown Amritsar on the occasion. The actor just couldn’t turn down an invitation from his teachers to visit his school. Rohan gracefully accepted the invitation and spent some quality time with students. He clicked pictures with the thrilled students and distributed sweets.

Some adorable pictures of Rohan visiting his school have surfaced online. Going by one of the pics, we can see Rohan attending a class. Now, it’s surely a gift for all the Bigg Boss fans who want to know what their favourite housemates are upto now, post the show. While several former contestants look drastically transformed, Rohan looks more like himself. The actor shared his experience about his visit to is school.

Also Read: Sonakshi Sinha on beeping Barkha Dutt reference in Noor: CBFC needs to come to consensus

“I am a part of the school alumni and even after passing out many years ago, I am still very attached to my school. During most my visits to Amritsar, I try meeting my school teachers. I’d gone to Amritsar to ring in my birthday and this time around I decided to go to school, distribute sweets like I did when I was studying and also sit for a class. I attended a history class and literally walked down the memory lane. It is always a great time going back to school,” Rohan told Free Press Journal.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd