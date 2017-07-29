Bigg Boss 10 contestant Nitibha Kaul raises voice against social media bullying. Watch video

Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul took to Instagram to raise her voice against social media bullying. Bigg Boss contestant Nitibha Kaul took to Instagram to raise her voice against social media bullying.

Nitibha Kaul, who rose to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss season 10, took to her official Instagram account to raise her voice against social media bullying. She had initially posted a video of herself, and had, however, removed it when people commented that she is trying too hard to show off her tattoo on her right wrist. She later reposted the video and wrote a long message along with it.

She wrote, “Had deleted this same post i’d made a few hours back owing to all the crappy comments I was getting. But then, I watched the third episode in Season 1 of the amazingly haunting @blackmirrorseries and realised- how social media perception is really messing our reality up. And then I realised- this is me, the real me. My expressions might seem like overacting to you, but they’re me, MY expressions. You feel like I raise my tattooed wrist up a lot more than I should in pictures and videos- to show off, but that’s my wrist, MY movement. You feel like i’m trying too hard, wearing too much makeup, MY body, MY face. Don’t like it? I’m not here to please you, but I surely am here to not loose myself, my free spiritedness and my identity because of what YOU say. After all, its ME that matters for myself. Love me for that? I’ll love you right back- why else would 350k of you want to know what i’m upto? Hate me for it? Too bad. It won’t be enough to stop me. #saynotosocialmediabullying #berealinthisvirtualworld #hatersgonnahate #dontlooseyourself #unfiltered #loveyourself #morepowertoustosurvivethisdigitalage.”

Nitibha had also announced that she and fellow Bigg Boss contestant Manu Punjabi will be hosting a dating reality show on MTV titled Date To Remember. She revealed this new project of hers on her Instagram page too. Recently, she was also spotted partying with Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan in Delhi, and the pictures from that night went viral on social media. Fans even wondered what the connection was between the two stars.

