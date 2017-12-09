HBO’s Big Little Lies is coming back with season 2

The show had 16 Emmy nominations and bagged 8 including the one for Outstanding Limited Series. The show had 16 Emmy nominations and bagged 8 including the one for Outstanding Limited Series.

Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and David E. Kelley are re-uniting for another installment of Big Little Lies.

“This is inspired by the overwhelming response by audiences around the world, conceived once again by Liane Moriarty, realized by David Kelley and now in the hands of visionary filmmaker Andrea Arnold,” Variety.com quoted Kidman as saying.

“What a journey this has been. I’m so grateful to have this opportunity to keep exploring these female characters and make this series with my friends,” she added.

Big Little Lies, HBO’s limited series, also stars Shailene Woodley and Zoë Kravitz. Based on the best-selling book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, it tells the story of three mothers.

Kidman and Witherspoon are set to star and executive produce with most of the rest of the cast of the show. “I’m thrilled to be bringing back this talented team of artists,” said Witherspoon.

“It gives us the opportunity to delve deeper into the lives of these intriguing and intricate Monterey families and bring more of their stories back to the audience who embraced and championed them. I’m beyond excited to be working with talented and acclaimed director Andrea Arnold who will be at the helm. Andrea’s unique storytelling style will be a welcome addition to the filmmaking team,” she added.

In the first season of the show Kidman and Witherspoon portrayed the role of Celeste Wright and Madeline Martha Mackenzie respectively. The show had 16 Emmy nominations and bagged 8 including the one for Outstanding Limited Series.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd