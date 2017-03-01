Bhavya Gandhi aka Tappu on quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: My character was being ignored

Child actor Bhavya Gandhi says that makers ignored his character on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite the role having scope. Child actor Bhavya Gandhi says that makers ignored his character on Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah despite the role having scope.

Bhavya Gandhi left his fans disappointed when he recently announced his exit from popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, but it seems he had a good reason to take the decision. The popular child actor says his character Tappu was constantly ignored by the makers.

In an interview to indianexpress.com, Bhavya revealed that he conveyed his displeasure to the makers a lot many times about the way his character was being sidelines, but he failed to get any positive response. “It’s not that I left because the character didn’t have any scope. It has a lot of potential but it wasn’t given much scope… It was ignored. I spoke to the makers a lot of times. But like you all saw, I was hardly seen in the episodes so that was pretty much the outcome of our meetings,” the actor said.

Bhavya, who was a part of the show since its inception in 2008, wants to, now, grow as an actor and he believes this was the right time to bid adieu to the popular sitcom. “I know right now I can explore myself as an actor. This is the age to grow, so, I thought I should move beyond this character. I will now be seen on the big screen and I am hopeful I will be received with love in films the way I was on the small screen.”

Also read | Tappu aka Bhavya Gandhi quits Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Bhavya has shot for his debut Gujarati film, which has been directed by Dharmesh Mehta, the man behind the first 500 episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The movie, which is about a father-son relationship, will see Bhavya play the son of veteran actor Manoj Joshi. “We have finished shooting for the film. Only a few songs are left to be shot. The film should release in May. Manoj Joshi plays my father, while Ketki Dave will be seen as my mother.”

When asked if he has quit the small screen and will only be seen in movies now, the actor said, “I will just do good work regardless of the medium. Whether it is cinema, television or web, I will go where I get good content. That’s my focus.”

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd