Bharti Singh: When Haarsh shared the decision of spending equally on the wedding, I felt so proud of him

Bharti Singh on her wedding plans with Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Bharti Singh on her wedding plans with Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Television’s much loved Lalli aka Bharti Singh and her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s love story is just like a Hindi television drama. They met at work, they became friends and finally, they fell in love. And now the love story is taking a step forward in the form of marriage as the ace comedienne has revealed her marriage plans and also her wedding date. Bharti who has recently joined The Kapil Sharma Show will be tying the knot with Haarsh either on November 30, December 3 or 5.

In an interview with TOI, Bharti said, “Like every normal girl, even I dream of having a lavish wedding ceremony with all the functions like Mehendi and Haldi. We will be tying the knot this year. We have shortlisted three dates Dec 3, 6 and November 30th, let’s see which one gets finalised. I want all my cousins and friends to attend the wedding so we will finalise a date which suits both our families.”

Also, it might not be a regular wedding in the suburbs of Mumbai as the comedienne-anchor has a destination wedding in Goa visualised in her mind too. “We haven’t locked the destination. It will happen either in Mumbai, Punjab or we are also planning to have a destination wedding in Goa. We are yet to decide on it,” quipped Bharti.

Being a proud partner of Haarsh, Bharti also revealed about him bearing half expenses of the wedding. “I am very fortunate that I have got a life partner like Haarsh. He is so understanding. When he shared the decision of spending equally on the wedding, I felt so proud to have him in my life. As I have always seen in our Punjabi weddings, all the expenses are borne by the bride’s parents. I really appreciate his decision,” revealed Bharti.

On the work front, Bharti was in the headlines recently as her friend and colleague, Krushna Abhishek, in an interview expressed his displeasure at her joining Kapil’s show. But she cleared the air around her relationship with Krushna being tarnished because of such claims. “I am absolutely fine with whatever he has said in the interview because that’s the truth. We had vowed to each other that we won’t go on Kapil Sharma’s show but that was when we were doing Comedy Nights Bachao, when we had work. But when I am free and not doing anything, I decided to do Kapil bhai’s show,” said Bharti.

Adding to it she says, “I don’t think there is anything wrong in it. I couldn’t inform Krushna because everything happened all of a sudden. Even Krushna is doing a show and I am not angry with him. We all wish good for everyone and there is no animosity between anyone of us. We meet and party with each other but unfortunately, nobody writes about that. People just want to write about fights.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd