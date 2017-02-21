Bharti Singh to tie the knot by the end of 2017. Here are the deets 

Bharti Singh with beau Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. Bharti Singh with beau Haarsh Limbhachiyaa.

Popular comedian Bharti Singh says she is excited to get married by the end of this year and is looking forward to all the ceremonies which will happen during her marriage.

Bharti says she wants to enjoy her wedding with all the hustle bustle along with her would be husband, Haarsh Limbhachiyaa. “I am very excited for the wedding but more so for all the ceremonies, like ‘mehandi’ and ‘sangeet’. I want to do it all because all throughout the year we work hard and don’t get to do these things,” Bharti told PTI.

“Haarsh is so simple that he doesn’t like all this ‘shor-sharaba’ but I am opposite, I like all these things. He had to agree with me because I am his would be wife,” she quipped.

The 32-year-old comedian says, while a date has not yet been fixed, the couple will get married by the end of the year. “By November-December we will get married. We haven’t decided a date yet because there are a lot of shows we are working on. When I want to get married, I wouldn’t like to do anything for one month before that. “I want to just get busy with pre-wedding preparations. Shootings will keep happening but marriage happens only once.”

Here is how Bharti Singh wished her beau Haarsh on Valentine’s Day.

Bharti is currently busy shooting for Sony Max’s show “Bittu Bak Bak” along with Krushna Abhishek. The show is a comic relief filler, formulated as spoofs on iconic scenes from Bollywood. On the show, Bharti is seen as a mischievous student ‘Bittu’ while Krushna features as a teacher. Bharti says working with Krushna, with whom she has collaborated several times in the past, makes things absolutely at ease.

“I get so comfortable when Krushna is around. There are certain things which if I can’t do, he will handle. He doesn’t have any ego that ‘I am the star so don’t give any lines to Bittu where he takes my case’.”

Bharti says she realised the reach of the show when she was approached by a fan in Maldives who called out her name as ‘Bittu’ and credits the entire team, including Haarsh who has written the gags.

“We shoot all the gags together and the experience on set is lively. Right from the light ‘dada’ to actors, we have a ball shooting it. There is a lot of improvisation and comfort zone. I am friends with all the unit and on top of it, Haarsh is writing it. So it is very peaceful.”