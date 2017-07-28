Bharti Singh to quit The Kapil Sharma Show?

Bharti Singh’s journey with Kapil Sharma’s show is about to come to an end soon. Bharti Singh’s journey with Kapil Sharma’s show is about to come to an end soon.

Bharti Singh’s stint on The Kapil Sharma Show has been a shot in the arm for the comedy show. However, Bharti’s journey with Kapil Sharma’s show is about to come to an end soon. Yes, you read it right. It is a sad news for Bharti’s fans who are enjoying her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show.

It seems Bharti Singh had signed on for another show titled Comedy Dangal way before joining Kapil’s show, and she had informed Kapil about it too. And as the actor cannot be a part of two shows at the same time, she has to cut short her stint on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Bharti’s new show Comedy Dangal starts mid-August and thus she is very much a part of The Kapil Sharma Show for the next two episodes.

In an interview with Times of India, Bharti Singh said, “I am on The Kapil Sharma Show till my other show Comedy Dangal doesn’t go on-air. I had signed Comedy Dangal first and was later approached for The Kapil Sharma Show. I had informed Kapil bhai about Comedy Dangal before taking up his show, and have already done 6 episodes. So, it’s not that I am quitting TKSS for Comedy Dangal. In fact, I am loving the appreciation that I am getting on this show. I wouldn’t have quit TKSS, if I would have not signed Comedy Dangal. We will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan on 30th of this month for Harry Met Sejal.”

Also, a few reports suggested a cold war brewing between comedians Bharti Singh and Kiku Sharda on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedienne, however, rubbished the reports. She said, “I don’t know from where people get such rubbish news. Kiku and I were discussing this yesterday that how people leave all the important issues of life and write such false things. I share a great rapport with Kiku’s wife and we have known each other for a long time now. There is no rivalry between us.”

As far as Bharti’s new show Comedy Dangal is concerned, she will be seen as a judge alongside singer-music composer Anu Malik. Popular TV actor Anita Hassanandani and Debina Bonnerjee will also be seen in the upcoming TV show, which is a battle between standup and skit comedy.

