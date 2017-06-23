Bharti Singh to be operated for kidney stones, gives Nach Baliye 8 finale a miss

Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after she complained of severe stomach ache. Bharti Singh was rushed to the hospital on Thursday after she complained of severe stomach ache.

Comedienne Bharti Singh has been hospitalised after complaining of severe stomach ache on Thursday. She has been diagnosed with kidney stones and will have to undergo a surgery for the same. She has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai and will be discharged on Saturday after the surgery. The television star shared a photo on her Instagram account informing her fans about her health and also thanked them for their best wishes. “Thank you everyone for your wishes. I’m feeling a lot better now.#love#wishes #respect,” wrote Bharti along with the picture.

Now that Bharti has to undergo an immediate surgery, she had to give Nach Baliye 8 finale a miss. She had been rehearsing for the performance for a long time now. A source close to indianexpress.com informed, “Bharti and Haarsh had various segments in the finale episode. However, Bharti had to leave because of severe stomach ache and was rushed to the hospital around 3 am on Thursday. Now, she will have to undergo a surgery and thus the couple will not be seen performing in the finale episode on Sunday.” The banter between Haarsh and Bharti made for an important sequence in the finale episode of the dance show. Bharti even shared a boomerang video where she was seen practicing with Haarsh.

Bharti and Haarsh had an eventful journey on the dance reality show. Known for their talent to make people laugh, the judges and the audience didn’t exactly know what to expect of them when the show began. But with their sincerity and an able support from their choreographers, the duo managed to win hearts and put up some praiseworthy performances. They even got the perfect scores from the judges of the show.

