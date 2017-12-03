Bharti Singh ties the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially married! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are officially married!

It’s official! Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are married. In some inside pictures from the Goa wedding, Haarsh and Bharti can be seen taking the seven auspicious pheras surrounded by close family members.

Comedy Queen Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s wedding updates were being followed by fans eagerly ever since the festivities began. And now, in what looks like an evening wedding, Haarsh and Bharti have taken their vows and officially become husband and wife. For the pheras, while Bharti looked pretty in a pink lehenga, Haarsh went for a powder blue sherwani and pink turban. Don’t the two look completely made for each other?

Only a few hours ago, the happy couple was seen glowing in yellow at their haldi ceremony. Bharti even got so overwhelmed that she was seen teary-eyed in the pictures from the ceremony. All the who’s who of tellytown have flown in to Goa to make the day even more special for Haarsh and Bharti. Yesterday, a vibrant Mehendi ceremony had taken place followed by a dashing cocktail party.

Anita Hassanandani with her husband Rohit, Sanaya Irani and Mohit Sehgal, Rithvik Dhanjani along with Asha Negi, Rakhi Sawant, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmira, Pooja Banerjee, Monalisa with husband Vikrant have all been part of the glorious three-day celebrations of this wedding. Yesterday’s cocktail party was even attended by Sunil Grover and Neha Kakkar.

While we are eagerly waiting for more pictures from the royal set-up, here’s wishing the married couple a prosperous life ahead.

