Bharti Singh on Krushna Abhishek being upset with her: I will cook mutton for him

Misunderstandings and tiffs are common in friendships. Bharti Singh and Krushna Abhishek recently experienced a similar situation. When Bharti joined The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna vocally expressed his unhappiness. He told media that Bharti did not even inform him about this development and it affected him. On being asked about the same. Bharti told indianexpress.com, “These things happen between friends. There is no point blowing up the matter. I will cook mutton for him a couple of times more and he will be happy again. That’s my secret to pataoing him whenever we fight.”

It was indeed a surprise when Bharti, who is all set to judge &TV’s Comedy Dangal, joined Kapil’ show, as she and Krushna have always been considered Kapil’s rivals. Fans were super excited about the chance to see Bharti and Kapil together, but Krushna, who’s a close friend of Bharti, was left upset. “I accept that it was an error from my side that I did not inform Krushna, but he was also busy with The Drama Company. Main kya karti (what could I do)? I am sure once we meet, he would have even forgotten about this issue,” Bharti laughingly added.

Owing to her commitment towards her new show, Bharti will no longer be seen in The Kapil Sharma Show. Interestingly both will air at the same time slot. When asked about it, she said, “Sab mil ke hasayenge (We will spread laughter together). I had already signed Comedy Dangal when Kapil bhai asked me to join his show. As comedians, we are happy people and stay away from all negativity. I believe that we can all survive together making people laugh. So, there is no question of competition among us.”

Bharti Singh, along with Anu Malik, will judge Comedy Dangal. Launching on 12 August, it will air every weekend at 9pm.

