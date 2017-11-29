Bharti Singh on her wedding gift to Haarsh Limbachiyaa: He is getting me, what more does he need?

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will fly to Europe for a month post their wedding. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will fly to Europe for a month post their wedding.

A new glow on her face, a spring in her step and a constant smile, the excitement is only growing for Bharti Singh as her big day comes close. The popular star is getting hitched on December 3 to her longtime beau Haarsh Limbachiyaa. While the festivities have already kickstarted, Bharti is swarmed with last minute preparations. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Bharti shared, “I am really enjoying preparing for the wedding though it seems to be an endless job. My family has also been panicking, since every now and then, a new requirement is coming up.”

When asked if the bride-to-be had bought a gift for Haarsh, Bharti smiled to say, “Arre, kya yaad dilaye jaa rahe ho (Why are you reminding me all these?). But what gift, Haarsh is already getting the best 80 kgs gift in Bharti, I don’t think he would need anything else.”

The comedienne has been sharing videos of her family practicing for her sangeet night. We wondered why there’s no video of the couple. “We have already done so much of work and performed for nine years and now we want our families to perform for us. We would just witness their spectacular acts like judges.”

Talking about her honeymoon plans, Bharti shared, “We are coming back from Goa on December 5 and the next day we have a satyanarayan pooja at Haarsh’s home. Then on December 8, we are going to Gujarat, to Amba ji’s temple and finally flying off to Europe on the 17th. It’s a month-long honeymoon where we will be covering most of the places like Italy, Venice, Budapest and Greece. I am really excited for the honeymoon.”

The comedy star received quite a lot of compliments on her wedding card. Sharing all deets on the same, she said, “I saw Puneet Gupta’s post on Instagram and was highly impressed by his work. He is a young boy from Delhi, who is amazing at his job. We met him and gave him a brief and he has done an amazing job. I wanted a card that people will keep for years, and staying true to our beach wedding theme, he made a beautiful wooden box that I am sure no one will ever throw.”

When we asked Bharti about her wedding coinciding with friend Aashka Goradia, in a shy tone, she said, “Our dates got finalised at the last moment and it didn’t strike that it was the same as Aashka. Since both of us are having three-day functions, friends would be hopping around. Aashka has a white wedding on December 1, which everyone is excited about, so post attending that, a lot of them are traveling to Goa to be a part of our festivities. We are kickstarting with a fun pool party on December 1, and then the mehndi and sangeet-cocktail function is the next day. On December 3, we have the haldi ceremony in the morning, a sundowner wedding and the reception in the evening.”

Lastly sharing her guest-list, Bharti quipped, “As of now Krushna Abhishek, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Maniesh Paul, Anita Hassanandani, Monalisa, Puja Banerjee, Siddharth Jadhav have already confirmed. Kapil (Sharma) bhai has also promised to be there at least for a day since he would be busy with his film Firangi. Maybe not for all three days but I know all my industry friends will definitely be there by my side.”

In an earlier interview with us, Bharti had shared her love story, “Haarsh never proposed me for friendship or relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I have got upset over his daring step (laughs). Haarsh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I will be angry and so he did not bring up the topic, while I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wants to marry me. In a metro city like Mumbai where people take relationships for granted, there was a man who was ready to accept me like the way I am and even live his life with me. How could I say no?”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd