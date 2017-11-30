Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa offer prayers to Goddess Durga, see photos, videos

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa kick-start their wedding functions with an auspicious Mata Ki Chowki. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa kick-start their wedding functions with an auspicious Mata Ki Chowki.

After a colourful bangle ceremony, soon-to-be bride Bharti Singh with the love of her life Haarsh Limbachiyaa offered prayers to Goddess Durga to seek blessings for the new beginning of their life. Before they head to Goa on December 1 to kick-start their wedding functions, the couple and their families organised a Mata Ki Chowki on Wednesday evening which had television actors Ritvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi, Mona Lisa Antara with husband Vikrant Singh Rajput and comedian Mubeen Saudagar in attendance.

Sharing a photo with Haarsh from last evening, Bharti wrote, “Grateful for all the things God has showered upon me… Thank you so much for all the love and blessings always 🙏🏼#feelingblessed #weddingdiaries #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #matakichowki.” Bharti and Haarsh met on the sets of Comedy Circus and eventually fell in love with each other. It was Haarsh who proposed Bharti for marriage and now, the two will take the wedding vows on December 3 in Goa.

See more photos and videos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Before the wedding, the couple has organised a pool party on December 1 and then the mehndi and sangeet-cocktail function will follow. On December 3, they have the haldi ceremony in the morning, a sundowner wedding and the reception in the evening. Also, their love story and wedding will be translated into a web series with about 8-10 episodes for fans of the comedienne. The first episode of the series is already out where both Haarsh and Bharti talk about their first meeting.

Bharti shared the guest list of her Goa wedding with indianexpress.com as she said, “As of now Krushna Abhishek, Sanaya Irani-Mohit Sehgal, Maniesh Paul, Anita Hassanandani, Monalisa, Puja Banerjee, Siddharth Jadhav have already confirmed. Kapil (Sharma) bhai has also promised to be there at least for a day since he would be busy with his film Firangi. Maybe not for all three days but I know all my industry friends will definitely be there by my side.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd