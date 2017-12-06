Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘beautiful part of life’ is on, see first photos post wedding

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s beautiful part of life has just began. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s beautiful part of life has just began.

It was a big fat wedding indeed for Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa. We saw a number of photos and videos from this grand Goa wedding, which took place on December 3. Haarsh and Bharti took the seven auspicious pheras, surrounded by close family members and friends. But now when all pre and post wedding ceremonies are done, we are here with the first photos of the newlyweds post wedding.

Bharti and Haarsh, after bidding good bye to all family members and their besties, seems to have spent some quality time in Goa. Both Bhatri and Harsh shared a beautiful photo from their pre-wedding shoot album and captioned it as, “The beautiful part of life has just began… #bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #inlove #blessedtohaveyou #sunshineofmylife #celebratinglife.”

The next picture shared by Comedy Queen Bharti is a click with Haarsha and the caption reads as, “High tides and good vibes with hubby @haarshlimbachiyaa30 at Lopess Shack, Goa.”

We can clearly see how happy this couple is. We also saw a picture of Bharti and Haarsh spending some time on the beach. “Love is…. Two sets of footprints in the sand ❤#beachlife #goa #chillscene #beachready #footprints #couplegoals #newbeginnings,” read the caption.

In the past few days, we have seen how much love both Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have received from their fans and thus both of them thanked all for the same.

See first photos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa post the wedding:

We will keep sharing all updates about the happy couple in days to come too.

