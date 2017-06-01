Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbaachiya engagement photos reveal Bharti as coy bride-to-be, see photos

Bharti Singh’s roka with Haarsh Limbaachiy seems to be a small ceremony meant only for family and close friends. Bharti Singh’s roka with Haarsh Limbaachiy seems to be a small ceremony meant only for family and close friends.

Bharti Singh and her boyfriend Haarsh Limbaachiya have some good news for their fans. The two are finally engaged. Bharti took to her social media account to share the photos of her roka. She shared a picture posing with now fiance Harsh and captioned it as, “#memoriablemoment❤❤❤❤😘😘😘😘#rokatime#baby#respect #love#familytime #bharsh😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

In the picture, comedian Bharti is seen dressed in a red and golden suit while and Harsh is seen in casuals. This seems to be a small ceremony meant only for family and close friends. Bharti and Harsh also took part in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye season 8, and got loads of love and appreciation. The duo was eliminated last week.

It seems that the two felt that this is just the time that they should make their relationship official. A couple of months ago, there were rumours about Bharti and Harsh’s engagement but Bharti had then clarified that nothing of that sort had happened. And now when they are finally engaged, we just cannot wait to know when is the D-Day.

See roka photos of Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya:

We have seen the two being supportive and caring towards each other during their recent reality show, Nach Baliye. Bharti is a stand-up comedian while Harsh is a writer. Nach Baliye 8 was a step out of their comfort zone but both did well and managed to get appreciation from judges and fans alike.

See a few more pics of Bharti Singh and her boyfriend Haarsh Limbaachiya:

We wish the two a happy life ahead and hope to hear more about their future plans soon!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd