Bharti Singh-Haarsh Lambachiyaa’s pre-wedding video will make you fall in love with the couple

Earlier wedding videos were all about some old Bollywood songs, some super hilarious editing and most importantly the zoomed in visual of distant uncles and aunties enjoying the food. But times have changed. Couples now invest on capturing their chemistry in some artistically shot videos. Popular comedy superstar Bharti Singh and her talented fiancé Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who are all set to tie the knot on December 3, recently released their pre-wedding video and we must say it’s the most romantic thing you will see today. Shot in some heavenly locations, the video brings out their fun and lovable bond beautifully.

Titled “Tum Khoobsurat Ho”, the soothing song has been crooned by Ash King and Gaurav Dagaonkar, and produced by On Board Films. Bharti’s wedding will be captured as a six-episode web-series by the same production team, and the pre-wedding video was released as a mark to begin the celebration. The music video starts with Bharti trying to make her hair wanting to look pretty, when Haarsh enters the scene and opens up her hair, and as the background vocals suggest, he tells her that she is beautiful just the way she is.

Cut to the next scene, we see the couple enjoying the grapes crushing activity in the luscious greenery of Sula Vineyards. The song encapsulates the reality of their relationship as Bharti and Haarsh show off their fun side and also how their love story stands strong on the foundation of friendship. The beauty of the video is definitely their fun camaraderie and the audience will be bound to fall in love with the couple, after watching it.

The most adorable part in the video comes when Haarsh, dressed in a tuxedo goes down on his knees in front of Bharti, who looks pretty as a princess in a pink gown. As Bharti excitedly opens up the ring box, she sees a gulab jamun. While her face falls down, she decided to gobble it up before walking out. And then she realises that the ring was placed inside the sweet.

Here watch Bharti and Haarsh fun and romantic pre-wedding music video:

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, Bharti had spoken about her relationship, “Haarsh never proposed me for friendship or relationship. While he told me that he loves me over a text message, we did not speak for 15-20 days after that. He assumed that I have got upset over his daring step (laughs). Haarsh felt that since he is a writer and I was doing well for myself, I will be angry and so he did not bring up the topic, while I did not know how to react. And then one fine day, he told me that he wants to marry me.”

She had also shared her post wedding plans and how she wants to enjoy being a wife. “Haaye, badi saari cheezein karni hai (I want to do a lot of things). I have decided that I will only take up limited work only catering to comedy. And on days when I will be home, I want to cook for Haarsh. He loves eating non-vegetarian food and aloo and gobi parathas and I will lovingly feed him with those. I am really excited for this new start and want to build a happy home with him. His cupboard is also very messy and I plan to sort it out so that every day, he doesn’t have trouble finding his things,” the comedienne had then said.

Bharti and Haarsh big fat Indian wedding will be a three-day affair in Goa.

