Bharti Singh’s entry increases expectations from The Kapil Sharma Show, as the team celebrates a rise in TRPs. Watch video, photos

Bharti Singh is a popular name in the comedy industry and so is Kapil Sharma. And the two coming together is a big and happy news for all. As Bharti has joined the team of The Kapil Sharma Show, she is happily sharing all the updates from her shoot. Bharti, who feels that the best thing about the show is that a lot of creative freedom is given to the artiste, reposed a video shared by a fan on her Instagram and captioned it as,”tomarrow 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 9pm on @sonytvofficial #thekapilsharmashow.”

Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra left Kapil’s show after the infamous flight episode, and this lead to a major fall in the TRPs of the show. All this made the other comedians of TKSS sad. However, Chandan Prabhakar, who too had quit midway, returned recently and now Bharti is also a part of it. The latest developments seem to have brought some respite for the show. While Sumona Chakravarti tweeted, “After ages i watched an episode n it was so worth it… well done team #TKSS #TheKapilSharmaShow @SonyTV 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” Kiku Sharda posted, “Thanks for the overwhelming response to today’s episode 🙏🏻#TKSS @SonyTV #uncomplicatelife #keepitsimple #laugh #love #enjoy.”

Bharti also shared a picture with Kapil and Sumona from The Kapil Shama Show sets earlier, and captioned it as, “#kapu#babli#thekapilsharmashow sat-sun9pm on @sonytvofficial @kapilsharma 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Also, as per a report by BollywoodLife.com, The Kapil Sharma Show has fared better than Salman Khan and Sunil Grover’s Super Night with Tubelight, which was a special episode and saw Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra and Dr Sanket Bhosle together on screen. The show had the star power of Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and TV diva Mouni Roy, but even that did not help it garner viewership. As per the report, Kapil Sharma’s show is in the top 10 (8th place) and Super Night with Tubelight is at the 16th place.

Here is the latest tweet from The Kapil Shama Show actors Sumona Chakravarti and Kiku Sharda:

After ages i watched an episode n it was so worth it… well done team #TKSS #TheKapilSharmaShow @SonyTV 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) July 1, 2017

Just to note, Bharti’s on Kapil’s show will be written by her fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Harsh is a writer by profession and had also penned for Bharti during her stint on Comedy Nights Bachao. The ace comedienne, who has for few years been working with Kapil’s apparent arch rival Krushna Abhishek in various shows, has this time chosen to be a part of a different side.

Check the latest tweets of new star of The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh:

Meanwhile other than The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh is also excited for her birthday, and has shared a couple of posts about it too. She will turn 33 on July 3.

We last saw Bharti with her fiance Haarsh on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8.

