Bharti Singh celebrated her birthday on The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek, Haarsh Limbachiyaa wished her too. See photos

The Kapil Sharma Show has a new member and when it is a special occasion like a birthday, cakes and celebrations have to be there. Bharti Singh got a surprise when Kapil Sharma and the cast of TKSS celebrated her birthday with a big cake. On the sets, not only Kapil, Kiku Sharma and Sumona Chakravarti made Bharti’s day memorable but the presence of Indian Hockey players, who recently won against Pakistan, made it extra special.

The birthday girl also shared a post and captioned it, “Amidst all rumours about @Kapilsharma and my heated arguments, I had the best start to my birthday while shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show. Thank you Kapil bhai & team.😘😘😘😘😘😘😘.”

In a statement, Bharti expressed about the surprise. She said, “I feel very happy to be cutting by birthday cake on The Kapil Sharma Show. I had actually not told anyone about my birthday but the people at Sony Entertainment Television are really very sweet and remembered because they also know it all started from there and that’s how they remembered my date of birth. As soon as we finished shooting, they got a cake and I felt very happy and wherever I see food, I feel am most content. I would like to thank everyone for making my day so special and this was one of the birthday were I got a chance to celebrated this special day with my old friends like Kapil bhai, Rajiv Thakurji, Chandan Prabhakarji and the most best part about this is that the Indian hockey team who won against Pakistan were there with me on my birthday. I couldn’t have asked for more.”

Comedienne Bharti Singh turned 33 today. Her Fiance Haarsh Limbachiyaa too had shared wishes and a picture from TKSS sets for the birthday girl. Krushna Abhishek dropped a post for Bharti to. he wrote, “Happy birthday to my fav bharti. Love her n respect her a lot 😊one of the bestest person I knw in my life. Love u bharti keep rocking n making all proud.”

See Bharti Singh’s birthday celebration video and photos from The Kapil Sharma Show:

And here’s the birthday wish for Bharti Singh by Krushna Abhishek:

Other television stars like actor Rithvik Dhanjani, Maniesh Paul, Aashka Goradia and a few others too wished Bharti. Rithvik wrote, “Happyyy birthdayy mere gol gappe… @bharti.laughterqueen may this year bring you soo much love so much luck so much joy..and this year as we all know is a massive year for you #shaaaaaadi stay blessed sister!!! love you to the moon and back.”

Maniesh Paul too shared a selfie with Bharti and wrote, “Happy birthday @bharti.laughterqueen !!the supreme talent and a super human!!may god bless u always!! 🤗🤗🤗😘😘😘😘 #mp #bharti #lalli #enjoy #celebration #godiskind #blessedlife.” Aashka Goradia wished Bharti by writing, “Happppyyyy happppyyy to you @bharti.laughterqueen ❤❤❤ you truly are a queen of hearts and big laughs 🤗🤗.” Adaa Khan also posted a picture and wrote, “Happiest birthday to duniya ki sabse khoobsurat ladki @bharti.laughterqueen ❤️❤️ love u 😘😘😘”

See other birthday wishes for Bharti Singh:

We too wish a very happy birthday to Bharti Singh.

