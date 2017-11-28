Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan shower love on Bharti Singh at her bangle ceremony, see photos

Bharti Singh will tie the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3. Bharti Singh will tie the knot with Haarsh Limbachiyaa on December 3.

Soon to be husband and wife Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Bharti Singh began their journey towards D-day on Monday with Bharti’s bangle ceremony. The comedienne looked as lovely and adorable as always as she donned a pink lehenga for the ceremony. Joining her in the celebrations were television stars Anita Hassanandani aka Shagun of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Adaa Khan from Naagin, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Mona Lisa Antara and Giaa Maanek who played Gopi in Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

Sharing a photo with the would-be bride from the ceremony, Mona Lisa wrote, “Countdown begins. Bangle ceremony of @bharti.laughterqueen ! Can’t wait for the wedding. #Shenanigans #BhartiKiBaaraat.” Bharti too posted a photo of herself and captioned it, “Day 1 of #weddingdiaries❤️Dressed in @neeta_lulla and jewelry by @anmoljewellers#bhartikibaraat #bhartiwedshhaarsh #bridesofinstagram #bridal #bangleceremony💐 #jewel.” In other pictures which surfaced on social media, Anita Hassanandani and Adaa Khan are seen putting bangles in Bharti’s hands. Known for her carefree attitude, Bharti didn’t shy away from dancing with her loved ones on the first day of her wedding festivities.

We already know that after a couple of functions in Mumbai, Bharti and Haarsh will tie the knot on December 3 in Goa. The wedding themed ‘Bharti Ki Baraat’ will be a three-day affair. Kicking off with a pool party, the next day will be cocktail and sangeet. The D-day will start with a haldi ceremony, followed by a sundowner wedding and a lavish reception at night.

Recently, the couple took away many hearts as they released their dreamy pre-wedding video. In the video, their beautiful bond of friendship and love was much evident as they grooved on the song “Tum Khoobsurat Ho” crooned by Ash King and Gaurav Dagaonkar.

