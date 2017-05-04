Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor Shilpa Shinde expelled from CINTAA

Shilpa Shinde says that CINTAA was scared of her after she was elected as its Committee member. Shilpa Shinde says that CINTAA was scared of her after she was elected as its Committee member.

Television actor Shilpa Shinde’s a year-old dispute with Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) has now resulted in her expulsion from the film body. The decision was taken at CINTAA’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday.

Interestingly, the actor, best known for her role on sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, had contested in the association’s annual polls a few weeks ago and was elected as one of the members of the Executive Committee. CINTAA’s decision means the actor will not be able to avail the facilities provided by the association to its members.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Shilpa said that she saw this coming as CINTAA was scared of her after she was elected as its Committee member. “This is so funny that I got elected to the committee just a few weeks ago. So, this completely shows that they got scared. They felt that now that I am in the committee, I will fight for the rights of other artistes. Hence, they expelled me. I am just laughing over this. I paid CINTAA, it was supposed to help me but it did nothing.”

Also read | Sunil Grover brings back the ‘comedy family’, but not on The Kapil Sharma Show

Last month, the actor filed a defamation case against CINTAA, alleging that the body caused harm to her reputation in the industry. A year ago after Shilpa quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, accusing its makers of mental torture, the producers complained to CINTAA as they claimed her exit was unceremonious. Soon, reports surfaced that CINTAA and Indian Films and TV producers’ council (IFTPC) had banned her from working on any other show.

The federation, however, refuted the rumours saying it only asked the actor to issue an explanation for leaving the show.

Shilpa claimed that CINTAA’s decision is a result of Sushant’s personal vendetta against her. “I don’t know what does he have against him. Throughout the AGM meeting, he kept blaming me. I fail UK understand his grudge against me. I didn’t do any wrong to him.”

Also read | Shilpa Shinde files defamation case against three film and TV associations

Besides her tussle with CINTAA, the actor has been long involved in a row with her show’s producers, Binaifer Kohli and husband Sanjay Kohli. Last month, Shilpa alleged that Sanjay sexually harassed her while she worked on the show. The Kohli couple denied the allegation.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd