Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s ‘Anita bhabhi’ Saumya Tandon robbed in Istanbul while on vacation

Saumya Tandon aka Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Anita Bhabhi was on a vacation to Turkey last week but a mishap stuck her. Saumya Tandon aka Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai’s Anita Bhabhi was on a vacation to Turkey last week but a mishap stuck her.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai actor Saumya Tandon aka Anita Bhabhi was on a vacation to Turkey last week but a mishap stuck her. The actor was robbed of Rs 60000 in Istanbul. The incident has left the actress shaken. It was during a cab ride when the cabbie screamed at her and asked her to rush for change. He stopped in the middle of the road and that’s when Saumya realised that he hadn’t started the meter.

As soon as Saumya gave him Euros, he said that they were ‘wrong money’ which got Saumya perplexed as both euros and lira work as currency in Turkey. Saumya opened her purse that had euros, but the cabbie put his hand in the purse and distracted her by screaming and honking. When he left, Saumya checked her purse and realised that 1000 euros were stolen.

She herself narrated the incident and said in a statement, “The taxi driver stole 800 euros from my purse, it was very disturbing but it has made me wiser and more informed and cautious. Police couldn’t help me because I didn’t have the receipt of the travel so no license plate number. The lesson for all tourists travelling is always take the taxi receipt for safety.”

Saumya Tandon added, “But there is a bright side to every thing, now I am travelling in trams , I made an Istanbul card, it’s so much more fun, safe and I get to know more about the city through its local transport. In fact in the tram yesterday I met an Indian origin group who are big fans of Bhabiji even though they barely spoke Hindi, and clicked pictures with me on the way.”

Saumya Tandon is a known face post her famous role in the television show, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! . The show also features Aasif Sheikh, Shubhangi Atre and Rohitash Gaud. Other than this show, Saumya Tandon has also hosted many TV shows. She was also seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, where she played the role of Kareena’s character’s sister Roop.

