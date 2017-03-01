Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain cast turns all glam for Raftaar, Anmol Malik song. Watch video

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has got a new song. Shubhangi Atri and Saumya Tandon look sizzling in their new avatar. Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain has got a new song. Shubhangi Atri and Saumya Tandon look sizzling in their new avatar.

Raftaar has often made Bollywood stars dance to his tunes but with Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, he has now shifted his focus to the small screen. The popular show gets a new song, courtesy Raftaar and Anmol Malik. And that’s not all, the cast of the show including Shubhangi Atri, Saumya Tandon, Aashif Shaikh and Rohitash Gaud got a glam makeover too for this project.

The video of the song for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain was shared on Facebook and the channel &TV. What had the viewers agog was the eponymous Bhabiji of the show, Shubhangi Atre, trading her everyday look for something far more sizzling. Saumya, meanwhile, went all shimmery in a golden dress.

And that’s not all, the two male leads of the show — Aashif Sheikh and Rohitash Gaud – donned tuxedos for the number.

Talking about the new experience, Raftaar said he is a fan of the show. “This is a really new experience for me and I thoroughly enjoyed it. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one of the comedy shows that I regularly watch online as I am constantly travelling and I love the characters in it… People think I am a serious rapper, but the Bhabhiji song will showcase a fun side of me – something that I have thoroughly enjoyed working on. I am looking forward to people’s reaction to this song.”

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain often has Bollywood stars appearing on the show but this is the first time they have tried out a song. And we just look the cast’s makeover!

