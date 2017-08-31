Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! fame Shilpa Shinde will not do Bigg Boss 11. Here’s why

Shilpa Shinde confirmed that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 11. Shilpa Shinde confirmed that she will not be a part of Bigg Boss 11.

After rumours of Shilpa Shinde seeking a monetary compensation of Rs 4 lakh surfaced, the actor who rose to fame with her role in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! show has now confirmed that she will not be a part of the hit Salman Khan hosted show. The actor, who has been embroiled in controversies since she decided to quit the show citing harassment by the show makers, feels that she has been a part of enough controversies already.

The actor confessed that this was a good opportunity, especially since it is being hosted by Salman Khan, the Sultan of Bollywood, but she doesn’t seem to be interested in the show. She said, “I was approached this time as well as last time but I am not doing the show. Even though it is a huge opportunity and it is hosted by Salman Khan, I don’t want to do something, which might result in more controversies. I have had enough of them.”

When speaking about her show in which she was replaced, Shilpa had said, “I shared this (Sanjay’s alleged advances towards her) with Soumya (Tandon) like you would share with a co-worker, but she went and told about it to Binaifer. From there, everything got worse for me. I did speak to Binaifer about it and she was naturally very angry, but before I could talk to the channel about it, Binaifer had got everyone against me. She tried to cover up for her husband’s actions. So, rumours were spread that I don’t come on time and throw tantrums.”

