Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget shares new promo showing Maya’s obsession for Arjun. But why did she delete it?

Jennifer Winget aka Beyhadh’s Maya and her intense obsession for her love Arjun, played by Kushal Tandon, will only get more fierce in its season 2. Sony channel’s hit show has always kept the fans on the edge of their seats, with its twists and thrill. And now, with the show taking a three year leap, it is only making them all the more excited. But if that’s all what you think its makers have in store, well not really. There is a lot more than what meets the eye. Jennifer took the excitement a notch higher when she shared a new promo of Beyhadh season 2 on her Instagram account. The new video only lives up to the show’s tag line – “Mohabbat ki nayi dehshat.” The powerful teaser amalgamates both love and hatred. But what is making many raise their eyebrows, is why Jennifer removed the promo soon after teasing her fans.

In the latest video, we see Maya painting Arjun’s portrait in red, which seems to be her blood. Arjun, on the other hand, is seen enduring himself in pain as he is seen hitting himself with a whip. Despite Jennifer deleting the promo, it is all over the internet, thanks to the duo’s massive fan base.

All the major ingredients that makes Beyhadh so popular — love, passion, pain, hatred and thrill — is readily available in this new promo too. After a good run for over 100 episodes, Jennifer and Kushal’s popular thriller is looking to impress its viewers with a new plot in its second season.

See the new promo of Beyhadh season 2, shared by fans:

In the first promo of its season 2 too, the saw the actors’ more hot and passionate avatar. In that video, we saw Maya in her sexiest avatar, and Arjun in a lot of anger. See the first promo of Beyhadh season 2 here:

Sony channel’s romantic thriller Beyhadh is already high on TRPs and its new season is only adding to its numbers.

See a few more stills and videos from the show, shared by fans:

RT @JenWingetTeam: @jenwinget has Set the Bar so High on Indian TV that only she can Break it 🔥🔥🔥 #Beyhadh pic.twitter.com/NjuMp7VLgV — Chandni Gohil (@TheChandniGohil) March 22, 2017

We still wonder what made Maya aka Jennifer Winget delete this promo from her page. Is it because it is too intense or is it because it shows too much blood (that’s what it looks like) if not anything else. What is your opinion? Let us know, in comments below.

