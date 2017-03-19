Beyhadh season 2 promo: Jennifer Winget gets bolder, as Kushal Tandon’s love turns into revenge. Watch video

Beyhadh season 2 trailer starts with a backless shot of Jennifer Winget aka Maya. Beyhadh season 2 trailer starts with a backless shot of Jennifer Winget aka Maya.

Are you a Jennifer Winget or a Kushal Tandon fan? Or are you an ardent viewer of their thriller television show Beyhadh? If yes, then this update will make your day. After a good run of over 100 episodes, Jennifer and Kushal’s popular thriller is set to take a three-year leap. So what’s in store? A lot of it we got a hint of, in the first promo of its season 2. trust us when we say, Beyhadh’s latest trailer only oozes more passion and thrill.

Kushal took to his Instagram page and shared a still from Beyhadh, with the caption, “I’ll take that pain , jus to give you that pain …… #beyhadh season 2 #pain #love #revenge #series.” In his latest post, he shared the new promo with the same caption and this one takes the excitement a notch higher.

The new promo is loaded with elements of love, passion, hatred and thrill, enough to tease its fans.

Watch Beyhadh season 2 promo here:

Jennifer Winget plays the titular role of Maya and Kushal Tandon plays her love interest Arjun. The show’s new trailer has already grabbed eyeballs. In the video, we see Maya in her sexiest avatar, while Arjun has a lot of anger. A twist in the new season is apparent seeing Kushal’s fury as he throws a glass at the reflection of Maya in the mirror. The new tag line of the show is ‘Mohabbat ki nayi dehshat,’ and one just cannot miss the powerful revised title track of Beyhadh too.

This Sony TV’s romantic thriller is already high on TRP charts and its new season will only add to its numbers. More mysteries and unanswered questions seem to be waiting its viewers.

As per reports, its new storyline will show Arjun and Maya separated from Arjun’s family and Maya going back to her psychotic avatar. And this will be embarked after a pregnant Maya will lose her child.

The new season of Beyhadh, featuring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani will start airing from March 21.

