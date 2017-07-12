Beyhadh: Maya aka Jennifer Winget turns bolder with her bald look. See photo

Jennifer Winget turns bald for her show, Beyhadh. Jennifer Winget turns bald for her show, Beyhadh.

Beyhadh makers are making sure that the audience remain glued to their channel by hook or crook. Ever since Beyhadh started airing on television, the story of the serial has been taking the audiences through many surprises and shocks which have helped them to maintain the hype around the show and helped the channel to maintain the TRPs as well. After Arjun was arrested for the murder of Maya, people thought that the serial might just end but when did an Indian soap or for that matter, a psychological thriller have a happy ending so soon? So, yes. Maya is coming back, in a bolder avatar. Jennifer Winget shared a video, which confirms that Maya is coming back to take revenge. In a picture, she revealed the details of her new look.

The actor will be seen in a bald look. “From Bold to Bald?! She didn’t, did she? Oh but, he did!!! #dhananjay dada is responsible for all the hard work that went into bringing Maya’s bald and beautiful avatar “alive” up next on #Beyhadh Stay tuned peeps! @sonytvofficial” she wrote as she shared the video on her Instagram account.

The show is going to take a leap where we would see Arjun aka Kushal Tandon being married to Saanjh aka Aneri Vajani. Now, how did Maya survive and how is she planning to take revenge from Arjun and Saanjh is something that we would get to know only after the show begins yet again.

Meanwhile, Jennifer will start shooting for her next serial which will be a romantic drama. Harshad will be paired opposite Jennifer in the yet-untitled romantic show, which is being produced by Cinevistaas. It will be a daily show. This marks Cinevistaas’ third collaboration with Jennifer after Dill Mill Gayye and Beyhadh.

