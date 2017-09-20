Beyhadh: Love takes a sharp U-turn for Jennifer Winget after 5 years leap, see photos

Beyhadh actors Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon share their new look for the show. Beyhadh actors Jennifer Winget and Kushal Tandon share their new look for the show.

Beyhadh starring Kushal Tandon, Jennifer Winget and Aneri Vajani opened with an interesting storyline. The thrilling plot of the daily saga grabbed eyeballs and soon people accepted Maya, Jennifer Winget’s character with grey shades. Her obsession with Arjun aka Kushal and her bullheadedness to own him entirely left the audience glued to their television sets. Also, it is this love which forced the makers of the finite series to extend its runtime. Now, finally, Maya’s obsession and Saanjh’s love will witness its fate in October when the show enters its finale month.

Jennifer Winget who has won accolades for her portrayal of an obsessed lover recently shared her makeover photos from the sets of Beyhadh. “New Leap. New Look. Love takes a sharp U-turn on #Beyhadh tonight,” wrote Jennifer along with the photos.

The show has taken a leap of five years. After the leap, Arjun and Saanjh are happily married and have a daughter Aarohi. But there is a catch to it. Aarohi is Arjun’s younger brother Ayaan’s daughter whose lady love has died. Also, Arjun is a rich man now as Maya’s mother Jhanvi has presumably transferred all the property to his name.

But the happy days of this family will soon be over as Maya will be released from jail. And even after five years, she has only one motive –to kill Saanjh. Apparently, after getting her much-awaited freedom, Maya will start working as a pharmacist and meanwhile will be seen plotting Saanjh’s death. Now, will she succeed in her plan or will Arjun who has been waiting for her so that he could take a revenge for all the wrongs she has done to him succeed will only be known in the coming episodes.

Arjun aka Kushal too has undergone a makeover and is now a complete gentleman. He too shared his makeover photos on Instagram.

Beyhadh has proved that the television audience is open to new concepts.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd