Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget aka Maya lures Arjun, and this time she is doing a sensuous pole dance. Watch video

Television show Beyhadh might have been high on passion and romance in its first season but the second one promises to take it to another level of obsessive love. This, we can say after watching Jennifer Winget aka Maya’s pole dance in which she is looking smoking hot. While the audience was already going gaga over the show’s recently released fiery promos, the actor now shared a new video in which she is seen luring Arjun, played by actor Kushal Tandon.

In the video, Jennifer is seen swaying to the tunes of “Manali Trance” from Lisa Haydon’s film The Shaukeens and flaunting the mysterious dark shades of her character. Maya’s passion and her love for Arjun is much evident in her eyes. Sharing the clip on her social media account, Jennifer wrote, “A girls gotta do what a girls gotta do… especially when she’s a girl named #Maya. The things we do for love… Screening tonight on #Beyhadh, watch Maya’s next manoeuver to lure Arjun.” Her caption is totally matching with the show’s tagline which says, “Mohabbat ki nayi dehshat.”

Watch Jennifer Winget’s pole dance here:

In the previous promo which Jennifer shared on her Instagram account but later deleted it for reasons unknown, we saw Maya painting Arjun’s portrait in red which looks like her blood and Arjun hitting himself with a whip. Before this, the first promo teased the fans of the show with elements of love, passion, pain, anger, thrill and hatred. With the show entering its second season, its massive fan following is on the edge of their seats to know what’s in store for them, and all the thrill is only helping the makers of the show garner huge TRPs.

According to reports, Beyhadh’s new storyline will see Arjun and Maya separated from Arjun’s family and Maya going back to her psychotic avatar. And this will happen after a pregnant Maya will lose her child.

