Kushal Tandon saves Jennifer Winget as Beyhadh sets catch fire, suffers burns. Watch video

There are moments cliches come true. That is what happened on the sets of Beyhadh sets as Kushal Tandon had to come to actor Jennifer Winget’s rescue as a mandap fire scene got out of control. While Kushal managed to get Jennifer out of the harm’s way, he did suffer burns on his neck and legs in the process.

During the shooting of Beyhadh, the mandap was supposed to be set on fire. Jennifer was to sit in the burning mandap as Kushal entered and they got married. The scene happened as per plan but then things went out of control. Kushal first rushed out dragging Jennifer’s dupattas with him and then entered the mandap again to rescue the bewildered Jennifer.

Taking to Instagram later, Kushal wrote, “It’s actually so cliche…… u save a girl from fire …. have always Watched and imagined as a scene ….. but it actually happened ….. 🙄the way I ran both the times … m laughing watching this wile m on my way back home … but was terrified that time …. don’t know what all was goin in my mind …. sad that Wat was the action directors safety … not a single action directors guy came to rescue that girl ….. Thanku God for giving me strength and the ability to think at that time to run and get her first Coz she jus froze … and the day ends … much love ❤to all.”

Jennifer also took to Twitter to thank Kushal.

@KushalT2803 I owe you biiiig time .. you saved my life 🙏🏻😘 http://t.co/1uHeS7gnJK — Jennifer Winget (@jenwinget) February 7, 2017

He also responded on Twitter to allegations that the rescue act was staged. “Sir it was n act for publicity …. i burnt my neck my legs … jus for publicity brother ….. to much of a hunger u c ..get well soon,” he wrote.

Sir it was n act for publicity …. i burnt my neck my legs … jus for publicity brother ….. to much of a hunger u c ..get well soon 🤘 http://t.co/WA3ZS6xbUL — KUSHAL TANDON (@KushalT2803) February 7, 2017

