Beyhadh finale: Maya gets arrested, but can Arjun save Saanjh’s life? See photos

Beyhadh, the love story of an obsessed lover Maya aka Jennifer Winget and her husband Arjun aka Kushal Tandon, will soon come to an end. And how? Maya will be arrested by the police and finally Arjun will be free from the clutches of his psychopath wife. But whether he will be able to save Saanjh aka Aneri Vajani who is held hostage by Maya, still remains a question. But what we know from the Instagram story of Jennifer is that during the dramatic and intense climax, she will have a time bomb tied around her body.

The team of Beyhadh is shooting for the climax of their show. Kushal has shared a picture from the sets where he is seen clicking a selfie while the police is taking away Maya. The caption of the photo reads, “As beyhadh climax is round the corner,so is police …..police aur hamara beyhadh gehera rishtha hai 🤣@jenniferwinget1.” He posted another picture with his onscreen brother Sumit Bhardwaj aka Ayan and the youngest member of the team Rakshit Wahi who plays Aneri’s brother Shubh in the show. “Brother from another mother @summitbhardwaj and this naughty kid @rakshit_wahi_official 😊,” wrote Kushal along with the photo.

After looking at all the photos, we are even more excited to know the fate of Arjun and Saanjh’s love story. The team of Beyhadh will reportedly wrap up shoot on August 22.

Beyhadh went on air last year in October and was supposedly a finite show. Talking about it earlier, a source close to the show told indianexpress.com, “Beyhadh was a show with a definite storyline so it’s not surprising that it is ending. It might have been low on numbers but the response and love it received were overwhelming. Who would have thought that the Indian audience would accept their heroine as a psychopath killer?”

