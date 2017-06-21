Aneri Vajani lashes out at those who slut-shamed her: ‘Change your mentality guys’

Aneri Vajani gives it back to slut-shamers, says ‘it was posted on my acccount.’ Aneri Vajani gives it back to slut-shamers, says ‘it was posted on my acccount.’

Aneri aka Saanjh of Beyhadh recently posted her photo in lingerie and received massive backlash on social media. However, the actor has given a fitting reply to the slut-shamers on Twitter. Aneri, who at present appears on Sony channel’s thriller drama Beyhadh, wrote, “Yes I posted a picture on Instagram! Some people liked it some didn’t. But honestly, what’s wrong with you people? If you are fat and you post a picture, the world has problem. If you are skinny and you post a picture again world has problem. Guys, if you have so much of issue then ignore the picture. The picture is for me. I posted it on my account! So take a chill pill. God must have given you a good face then even learn how to talk. But no worries, God will make it all good but change your mindset. Thank You.”

Earlier, the actor shared a picture and captioned it, “When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoga Day! :) #yoga day!” The moment the photo went viral on social media, the actor got trolled for looking skinny and the trolls tagged her as ‘malnutritioned (sic)’. She was even made fun of wearing ‘over-sized lingerie’, which made her the victim of slut-shaming.

Check out the post Aneri Vajani was trolled for:

Aneri got recognised on the small screen after her show, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where she played the titular character of Nisha and was appreciated for her role of a bold and an outspoken girl. And with her response to the haters, the actor has stood for herself and made her fans proud.

