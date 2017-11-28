Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev bail plea gets rejected, next hearing on December 8

Piyush Sahdev has been shifted to the Arthur Road jail till his next hearing. Piyush Sahdev has been shifted to the Arthur Road jail till his next hearing.

Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev, who was arrested on rape charges by Versova police, was to get a bail on November 27. But as per latest information coming in, Piyush’s bail plea has been rejected and the court has issued December 8 as his next plea date. The actor has also been shifted to the Arthur Road jail till his next hearing.

A model, who was reportedly in a relationship with Piyush, filed a case against him on November 20 at the Versova police station. Post which, the actor was arrested from his house on November 22. Piyush was allegedly dating the model and the two were recently vacationing abroad. After coming back, the actor reportedly stopped meeting the girl and avoiding her, which led to a major altercation between them. She then filed an FIR against him accusing him of rape.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “What started as a lover’s tiff has escalated to a major controversy. With the bail plea also getting rejected, Piyush’s family is really worried about him. Apart from his lawyer, the jail has barred any personal meetings for Piyush. They are only hoping that he might get a bail on the next hearing. Since Piyush hasn’t been in constant touch with his family, they also have very little information about this case but are determined to fight for him.”

Inspector Gulab Patil, who is on the case at the moment, confirmed the developments with us.

Piyush rose to fame with shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Geet and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai. He recently went under a makeover and was appreciated for his roles in Beyhadh and Devanshi. His Beyhadh co-star Kushal Tandon had recently spoken to Bombay Times and said, “This is a matter of somebody’s life. His career, reputation, family… everything is at stake. I feel this matter needs to be investigated thoroughly. There are so many laws now made for the protection of women and rightly so, but they should not be misused. From what I hear, Piyush was living in with this woman for the last two months. This is not some random person he suddenly met. Nobody knows what transpired between the two. All I can say is that in any such case, we should wait for the police to investigate and the courts to decide, rather than jumping to conclusions about a person’s character.”

Piyush was married to actor Akangsha Rawat for five years and had earlier this year announced his separation. There was a buzz that he was in an extramarital affair but rubbishing the news, Piyush had told indianexpress.com, “Those are baseless rumours. I am already going through a very rough phase in my life and all these rumours just add up to my misery. It’s a humble request to everyone to not spread such fake rumours and add fuel to the fire.”

