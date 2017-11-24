Beyhadh actor Piyush Sahdev arrested on rape charges

The accused actor Piyush Sahdev was last seen in Beyhadh. The accused actor Piyush Sahdev was last seen in Beyhadh.

In a shocking development, popular television actor Piyush Sahdev has been arrested on rape charges. The actor, who was last seen in Beyhadh, was arrested by the Mumbai police after a girl, said to be a model, filed a case against him. The Versova police have kept Piyush in custody until November 27, and post that his case will move towards the judicial proceedings.

A source shared with indianexpress.com, “The model has accused Piyush of raping her. After she filed a case with the Versova police, Piyush was picked up from his house and arrested. As of now, the police have put him in custody until November 27, and he won’t be given a bail till then.”

Investigating officer Kiran Kamle confirmed the news with us and said, “Yes, he is in custody and only after November 27, we will be able to give the next verdict. An FIR was fired on November 20, and we arrested him on November 22.”

Piyush was recently also in news for his divorce with Akangsha Rawat. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, he had said, “Yes, we have been staying separately for some time now and are also heading for a divorce. Since the case is sub-judice, we are not allowed to speak about it. I don’t want to get into any more details as of now.”

Though there were murmurs of things not being well between Piyush and Akangsha, friends and family thought it was to be the case of normal marital discord. Only when Akangsha recently gave interviews about shifting base to South Africa, that people realized there was something wrong. Also, talking about his rumoured affairs, Piyush had said, “Those are baseless rumours. I am already going through a very rough phase in my life and all these rumours just add up to my misery. It’s a humble request to everyone to not spread such fake rumours and add fuel to the fire.”

Piyush Sahdev, who played the antagonist in Beyhadh, had recently undergone a makeover after losing 38 kilos, which he had put on after suffering a knee injury and was left bedridden. He has also been part of shows like Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, Geet and Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai.

