Beyhadh actor Jennifer Winget supports Aneri Vajani after she’s slut-shamed: ‘We’re all made differently’

Recently Aneri Vajani aka Saanjh of Beyhadh fell prey to body shamers after she posted a photo in lingerie. Her International Yoga Day post was targeted by haters and she was called too skinny. While Aneri came out with a spirited response to the trolls, she has now found support in her show’s co-star Jennifer Winget. The popular actor, in a recent interview,came out in defence of Aneri.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jennifer stated, “You know as people, we’d like to have some personal and private space because sometimes we owe that to ourselves – that normalcy. Doing things that go unnoticed had anyone else chosen to done so. Call us naive, but with all the love and constructive criticism that our fans give us, we just assume that respect for that little privacy and commonness comes with it. ”

Jennifer added, “As actors, however, it probably slips up on us at times that we are consistently on the public radar and always left open to trolling, body shaming. We signed up for it whether we like it or not — dressed completely, aesthetically or whatever way people think doesn’t work for them. Well, if it works for us, that’s all that should matter, we don’t think what they saying about ourselves. We’re happy being us — skinny, fat or flabby. Just like everyone, we too are trying to figure our body out – dealing with it as would you, in a healthy manner eating right, working out. We’re all made differently. By shaming each other, we’re really shaming ourselves. We work hard in our jobs just as anyone and at the end of the day we’d like our hard work to not have to bother about what people think we do or don’t or who we are or are not. They don’t know us, happily unfollow, that’s easier to do!”

Bollywood and television actresses are always under pressure to look a certain way. Aneri aka Saanjh of Beyhadh recently posted her photo in lingerie and captioned it, “When You Own Your Breath NoBody Steals Your Peace! Happy Yoya Day! :) #yoga day!” The moment the photo went viral on social media, the actor got trolled for looking skinny and the trolls tagged her as ‘malnutritioned (sic)’. Some even commented on her choice of clothes and slut shamed the actor.

Check out the post Aneri Vajani was trolled for:

Though later she came up given a fitting reply to the slut-shamers on Twitter. She wrote, “Yes I posted a picture on Instagram! Some people liked it some didn’t. But honestly, what’s wrong with you people? If you are fat and you post a picture, the world has problem. If you are skinny and you post a picture again world has problem. Guys, if you have so much of issue then ignore the picture. The picture is for me. I posted it on my account! So take a chill pill. God must have given you a good face then even learn how to talk. But no worries, God will make it all good but change your mindset. Thank You.”

Aneri got recognised on the small screen after her show, Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, where she played the titular character of Nisha and was appreciated for her role of a bold and an outspoken girl.

