Best TV shows of 2016: The Night Of, Westworld, Game of Thrones and others on the list

Best TV shows of 2016: There might have been disturbance in the outside world, but television gave respite to the audience with a set of some great shows with exciting unique content. Best TV shows of 2016: There might have been disturbance in the outside world, but television gave respite to the audience with a set of some great shows with exciting unique content.

Happy New Year everyone! 2016 was a horrible year in general with conflicts raging in Syria, Kashmir and Yemen. As I write, there are still countless terrorist attacks in Europe and multiple celebrity deaths going on. But for the fans of television, it was a remarkably good year. Here is our selection of top shows according to their quality. There were just too many to choose from – television networks can be prolific – so we curated a list of eight such shows for you to binge watch.

1. The Night Of

The Night Of was a mini-series which aimed at targeting the criminal justice system of the United States, but in reality, it targeted us – our prejudices, our biases, and our preconceived notions. If he’s a Muslim, he must be a murderer. If he’s shy, he must be a sex-starved brute. This detailed takedown of the American law-enforcement and justice was reminiscent of HBO’s own The Wire – widely considered to be one of the best TV dramas ever.

2. Westworld

Another lush HBO production, Westworld is a sophisticated elaboration of Michael Crichton’s 1973 cult film. With a cast that has names like Anthony Hopkins and Ed Harris, complex storylines, and a well-built ‘mythology’, the show was often favourably compared to ABC’s Lost and rightly so. Both Lost and Westworld are mysterious in a way that generates fan theories and makes it fun to discuss plots and characters on internet forums like Reddit.

3. Game of Thrones

The current darling of HBO finally cut off its links with George RR Martin’s source material. While it would displease the readers among us, the show fans couldn’t have been more delighted. The female characters who were brutalised, raped had their vengeance in an equally savage manner, and as importantly, Jon Snow, the betrayed and murdered young Lord Commander, was revived by the Red Woman in what can be considered as the most talked about episode of any TV show this year.

4. Better Call Saul

Spin-offs rarely succeed, and even if they do they almost never match the quality of the original. Better Call Saul did both. Having one of the most loved characters in Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman did help, but the creators showed that backstories can be good stories in themselves. Not as much fast-paced, gripping or plot-driven as Breaking Bad, but Better Call Saul has superior humour.

5. The Crown

The Crown was the most money Netflix had spent on any of its projects, and thanks to a stunning title score by Hans Zimmer, lavish sets, and brilliant acting, the gamble seems to have paid off. The high production values were complemented by substance, both in plot and narrative.

6. Mr. Robot

This cyber-thriller created by Sam Ismail got even darker in 2016 and narration became tighter. The performances were perpetually great, and the main actor Rami Malek again impressed with an outstanding performance as a depressed geek. 2016 must have been good for him, as apart from getting immense praise for his work in Mr. Robot, he also got an Emmy for the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his performance in the pilot episode.

7. Stranger Things

If your’re a Bollywood fan and think that children can act only like wooden figurines, you need to watch Stranger Things to know how talented directors can coax children to do their best. This supernatural show follows a missing child, with he and his best friends making up the main cast along with a jaded cop Jim Hopper played by David Harbour. Acting is stellar, especially by the children who are aided in the search for their friend by a similarly aged mysterious little girl called Eleven. There were lots of 80s horror references that should please the classic horror fans.

8. The Walking Dead

The seventh season of AMC’s zombie drama improved from sixth’s comparative lifelessness (no pun intended) and took the show to a new level of sheer brutality that made Game of Thrones seem like a nursery rhyme at times. Two of the most important characters’ heads in Andrew Lincoln led band of survivors were pounded to soft pulp, quite literally, by the new dreaded villain Negan as their loved ones watched. Negan was portrayed with a sweet menace by Jeffrey Dean Morgan as the leader of a bunch of murderous bikers called the Saviours.