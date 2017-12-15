Best new TV shows of 2017

15 TV shows that truly stood out in 2017. 15 TV shows that truly stood out in 2017.

2017 has been an interesting year in terms of television content. While last year’s front-runners like This is Us maintained a steady pace this year as well, popular shows like Game of Thrones turned up the volume when it comes to pushing the boundaries. Several new shows were introduced this year but not many left an impression that will make the audience go back for seconds. Santa Clarita Diet, Powerless, Iron Fist and many others started with a promise but were panned. Then there were some shows that kept us hooked and made us revisit the time when binge-watching was a sacred activity.

These are the 15 TV shows that truly stood out in 2017. (The order of this list is not as per ranking)

1. Mindhunter

Netflix’s Mindhunter delves deep into the psychology of serial killers. Set in the 1970s, the show is about FBI’s Behavioural Science Unit that started studying violent criminals to find out why serial killers did what they did. The 10-episode series peaks during the interview scenes between the FBI Agents and the serial killers. Starring Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany in lead roles, David Fincher directed 4 out of its 10 episodes and this show was Netflix’s gift to the world this year.

2. American Gods

Based on the book of the same name written by Neil Gaiman, this show was cinematic, surreal and well made. The show’s main character, Shadow Moon, meets Mr Wednesday after he is released from prison but he soon finds himself engulfed in the battle between Old Gods and New Gods.

3. The Handmaid’s Tale

Based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, this show is set in a dystopian future where fertility rates have collapsed drastically. The Handmaids are the only ones who are still fertile and are assigned to the rich where they are raped so they can bear children. They have no choice in the matter as in this new world, women’s rights do not exist. Starring Elisabeth Moss, this show was quite appreciated for its depiction of the subject.

4. Big Little Lies

Set in the small town of Monterey, this mini-series is the story of three mothers and the struggles they have to go through to make their lives as normal as possible. The shows deals with subjects like sexual assault and domestic abuse and was applauded for its sensitive portrayal of such taboo subjects.

5. Alias Grace

Based on the 1996 novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood, Alias Grace is the story of “celebrated murderess” who becomes the subject of psychiatrist Simon Jordan. Their interactions form the premise of the series. From an uncomfortable start to a point where they start developing affection for each other, or pretend so, this show delves deep into the psychology of the protagonist.

6. The Deuce

This 8 episode series by HBO is set in the early 1970s New York and focuses on the legalization of the porn industry. The show also covers subjects like the drug epidemic, sexually transmitted diseases and the real estate boom during the era. The show stars James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal in lead roles and has already been green lit for a second season by HBO.

7. A Series of Unfortunate Events

Starring Neil Patrick Harris, this show can certainly be classified as one of the most spectacular looking shows of 2017. The dark comedy is based on the book series of the same name by Lemony Snicket. Though the books are meant for a younger audience, their dark humour certainly impressed mature viewers as well. The show is the story of two orphans who change their residence every two episodes in trying to run away from Count Olaf (played by Harris).

8. 13 Reasons Why

This show started a lot of conversation around teenage depression and suicide and in many ways started a revolution that was desperately needed. Hannah Baker moves to a new city but her school mates aren’t as welcoming as she would have liked. After suffering through several traumatic and scarring episodes, Hannah commits suicide but leaves 13 tapes explaining why she did so. The show with its graphic representation of certain scenes really made the viewers uncomfortable which is what they were going for.

9. Mr. Mercedes

This 10 episode series is a crime drama where a retired police detective is still haunted by the unsolved murder by a certain Mr. Mercedes. Many years later, the killer has re-emerged and the chase between the two starts again.

10. The Good Doctor

The Good Doctor came out as the This is Us of this year. A medical drama that centers around an exceptionally gifted doctor who suffers from autism and savant syndrome. This show appealed to audience across all age groups with its human interest values combined with the engaging story telling.

11. Crashing

Created by Pete Holmes, this semi-autobiographical show is the story of Pete who tries his hand at stand-up comedy after his wife leaves him homeless. The wit of the show fits the tone perfectly and with Judd Apatow at the director’s chair, the show certainly catches your eye if you’re looking for a great comedy show to watch.

12. Taboo

This 8 part TV series is set in 1814. James Delaney returns to London after 10 years and finds out that his father has left him something mysterious. Played by Tom Hardy, James finds himself in a spat with the East India Company and somehow gets involved in the quarrel between America and Britain.

13. Feud: Bette and Joan

Ryan Murphy’s Feud opened to rave reviews as it tried to recapture the old feud between yesteryear Hollywood celebrities Bette Davis and Joan Crawford. Starring Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon, the show captured the rivalry of the two actors in quite an honest way. Feud: Bette and Joan was a 10 episode series but Feud will come back in 2018 with the story of Charles and Diana.

14. Big Mouth

This animated series by Netflix is the story of a seventh grader who is just starting to know about his sexuality. The hormonal changes and questions about puberty are answered by the hormone monsters and the show still manages to keep its humour intact.

15. Brockmire

Starring Hank Azaria and Amanda Peet, Brockmire is the story of a baseball announcer who, after a very public meltdown, decides to reclaim his life. The show only had 8 episodes in its first season but the promising start has already green lit the show for a second season.

Here’s hoping for an even better 2018.

