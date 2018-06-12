Bepannaah actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj: I enjoy playing Mahi as there is so much to do

Bepannaah actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj plays Mahi in the Jennifer Winget starrer show. Bepannaah actor Vaishnavi Dhanraj plays Mahi in the Jennifer Winget starrer show.

Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who has earlier been part of shows like CID, Begusarai and Madhubala among others, is excited to receive a positive response for her role in Bepannaah.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com,Vaishnavi, who plays Mahi in Bepannaah, shared, “I am completely enjoying playing the bad one as there is so much to do. As an actor, you crave for these opportunities and after so long, I am getting to do something on television that is out of my comfort zone. Also, I feel since I can never be so mean in real life, I can squeeze out all these emotions on camera.”

With television’s favourite stars Jennifer and Harshad playing the lead in the show, one would think that other stars on the show would fear losing screen space. On this, she shared, “I don’t think about that for that will affect my performance. I really believe that when you overthink, it messes up situations really bad. On the other hand, I feel when you have such good actors with you, it only enhances your performance as acting is all about give and take. I am happy with the team and getting to learn a lot from everyone.”

Along with praises heaped on her, there are social media users who try to troll her for trying to separate Aditya (Harshad) and Zoya (Jennifer). When asked if this negativity affects her, Vaishnavi said, “Not at all as I know that means I am doing a good job. The negative comments do not really affect me as I feel that’s an award itself for my performance. And I must add that there are also people who keep messaging me that I am doing a good job and that they haven’t seen such a cute vamp ever.”

Vaishnavi Dhanraj also feels grateful that she is not donning sarees and suits throughout. “It gets so monotonous but Mahi is fun and has a personality, where she can carry off some really stylish looks,” she said. The actor also added that she is completely occupied by Bepannaah and doesn’t have time to take up other shows as of now.

Bepannaah airs Monday-Friday, 9:30 pm on Colors.

