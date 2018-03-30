Bepannaah actor Sehban Azim: Television audience is mature enough to accept shows on complex relationships

Bepannaah actor Sehban Azim is confident that the television audience is ready to accept mature concepts like these. Bepannaah actor Sehban Azim is confident that the television audience is ready to accept mature concepts like these.

While love stories usually work on television, recently launched Bepannaah created a stir with its exciting storyline and impressive star cast of Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey. Depicting a heart-wrenching tale of complex relationships, the show has garnered a positive response from all quarters. Indianexpress.com recently spoke with one of the stars of the serial, Sehban, who shared that he is confident that even though his character Yash might get less screen space, it will leave an impact.

“It is an integral part of the plot. The character has left a lot behind for Zoya (Jennifer) and Aditya (Harshad) to solve. These two people, Yash and Pooja (Namita) are the pillar of the entire storyline. It’s an interesting and layered role and I am really happy about being a part of Bepannaah.”

When we asked him if his rumoured affair with Jennifer will bring in more audience to the show, he quipped, “Not at all, and I don’t think it should matter. Jenny and I have been friends for a long time and somehow people started assuming we are in a relationship, but it doesn’t bother us. As for our audience, they like us together but that doesn’t mean we have to be a real-life couple. It is a beautiful show and we are confident they (our fans) will love it.”

The show will delve into the topic of infidelity. When asked how he justifies his character’s action, Sehban quipped, “It’s not always about love or seeking physical pleasures, it can be more than that. Sometimes, even when you are deeply in love with your partner, there can be something missing, which you find in someone else. It’s a connection that cannot be defined or expressed.”

The actor is also confident that the television audience is ready to accept mature concepts like these.

“The viewers have evolved a lot and are ready to understand and accept shows based on complexities of relationships. We have had bold and mature shows before, and it did quite well too. If we don’t give our audience new content, how would we even know? But I have a strong feeling that Bepannaah will do well, for we haven’t had many shows with so many layers of characters and emotions. The production team, Cinevistaas, are known for bringing unique shows, and this too will stand up to the expectations.”

Sehban strongly believes in experimenting with roles, as he shared, “For me, my characters need to be strong. I am not worried about how many other actors are there, how the show is doing, for I want to only focus and put my energy on my work. I have never followed trends and don’t even want to do it. This is why I never ran after solo hero projects or even films because I only wanted to establish myself as a versatile actor.”

He further quipped that Dill Mill Gayye was the turning point in his career, “Before that, I was not too keen on doing television. But now I love being in the industry, it has given me everything and I have learned so much from it.”

Sehban also opened up about the kind of genre he wants to be associated with, “I want to keep trying out different shades but I would love to do the role of a psycho, that’s something I haven’t done yet. Romance comes a close second, as I really enjoy it.”

When he mentioned romance, we asked Sehban, who also writes poetry, about his real-life love story, to which he responded with a smirk, “I am romancing myself for now. That’s a lesson I am employing in life right now, and it’s really very important. You need to love yourself before loving someone else.”

Bepannaah airs Monday-Friday at 9 pm on Colors.

