Bepannaah actor Harshad Chopda: I enjoy solitude but I am not a lonely man

“Happily ever after”, is a term best suited for fairytales, because in reality, life stores a lot of surprises. Colors’ latest drama Bepannaah will present a tale on similar lines, where a happy marriage falls apart after one of the partners finds love in another one. Playing the anguished husband, Harshad Chopda, will be seen making a comeback after a sabbatical of over a year. The actor, who nails intense characters on television opened up about his role, relationship status and his supposed lonely life in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

While there’s no one who can play romantic roles better than him, Harshad had his own reasons of taking up Bepannaah. “Because it’s a good show and nobody would reject it. My character Aditya is very emotional and intelligent. He has a mathematical approach towards life, and his vision is divided between black and white; he doesn’t understand grey. Also since he is a pilot, he works on things with full focus and is shattered when his perfect world comes crumbling down,” he shared.

Harshad added that despite him not being too similar with his character, he can very well associate with him and thus it was easy to relate and portray the emotions. But when asked if he ever faced infidelity in his life, he laughed to say, “Why are you asking me this? Mere chehre pe aisa kuch likha hai kya? (Does my face have something written like this)? All I can say is that I can relate to the emotion. As for infidelity, I feel it’s a loss for all parties and shouldn’t be ever indulged in.”

While many actors usually find themselves amid controversy, Harshad steered away from them. When asked how he manages to do that, the actor chirped to say, “Yes, I finally managed to achieve it. But I am not someone who parties or has a very social life, so it’s easy for me to avoid unwanted controversies.”

As he mentioned being non social, we further quizzed him whether he has friends or he lives a lonely seclusive life. “Well, I am definitely not a lonely man but I enjoy solitude and am fine with my own company. As for friends, I definitely have a few close ones, but since I have shifted away from the heart of the city, you tend to meet people less. But I am an affable guy and enjoy people’s company,” he clarified with a smile.”

Answering about his relationship status, he stated, “Well, I am single and I have realised that having someone in your life is a commitment, you need to fulfil with a full heart. So I am taking time before I take the plunge.” We further asked whether he was fine with casual dating, to which he shared, “Not at all. Why indulge in something when you are not keen to have?”

Harshad is one actor who works on his terms and enjoys breaks, but we wondered if that has ever affected him in monetarily. “Yes, one needs to look after financial aspect but I have been extremely lucky. Every time I felt that I need to press the panic button, I was offered a show and all was well,” he smiled to share.

Lastly, we mentioned about his movie 2016: The End that saw a major delay and seems to be nowhere to release. When quizzed if that dejected him, Harshad shared, “Well there are things that are not in your hands, so why worry about it.”

Bepannaah launches tonight on Colors at 9 pm and will also star Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles.

