Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla gives a fitting reply to haters with a photo with boyfriend Varun Sood

Benafsha Soonawala hit headlines for her closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 11 housemate Priyank Sharma. Benafsha Soonawala hit headlines for her closeness with fellow Bigg Boss 11 housemate Priyank Sharma.

Benafsha Soonawalla, better known as Ben is the latest evicted Bigg Boss 11 contestant. Benafsha grabbed a lot of limelight, hitting headlines while inside the Bigg Boss house. The MTV VJ was also in news for her closeness with fellow contestant Priyank Sharma. The two good friends were at one point even confused about the attraction they feel towards each other. This had sparked speculations about their real life partners feeling the heat outside the Bigg Boss 11 house. Post her elimination, Ben now feels that she ‘played in the house with as much dignity and respect’ as she could. She has come out in open to reveal her side of the story.

In a earlier interview with indianexpress.com Benafsha’s beau Varun Sood had shared that he holds their alliance strong. And Benafsha’s latest Instagram post after getting evicted also reads the same. She shared a picture with boyfriend Varun and wrote, “First face after the house and GOD do I like it! I told you, trust me even when no one else does and I’ll never break it, we did just that.”

Also read | Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant Benafsha Soonawalla on her closeness with Priyank Sharma: It was just a big fat joke

Ben also wrote a note for her haters. She went on, “This is for all the haters, I’m so sorry for making you guys feel like I betrayed anyone’s trust or hurt people. Interviews and I will answer all your questions. I played in the house with as much dignity and respect as I could. One thing that looked wrong to yall made you guys say so much, now that I’m back, I’ll make sure I turn back all the fingers y’all are pointing towards me.”

The Bigg Boss 11 evicted contestant ended the post by writing, “For now, there’s two cuties who will stand by each other. Been through a lot together, aiveyeeinnnn hi Nahi jaane denge boss!”#teribee.”

See Benafsha Soonawalla’s post for haters and her picture with boyfriend Varun Sood:

Benafsha Soonawalla’s boyfriend too welcomed her back with an adorable kiss. He shared a boomerang video on his Instgram account with a note which reads, “The first thing she said after looking at the havoc and confusion created outside “bhais ki aakh sab ki you come here hug me I missed you” You played like a gem and were easily the cutest, lovable and nicest person in the house. Seriously, what is this girl. Makes me fall for her more everytime. You guys will get your answers super soon, for now I’ve to take her out for sushi #meribee i love you @benafshasoonawalla.”

Also see Benafsha Soonawalla’s boyfriend Varun Sood post here:

Well, she seems to have received some advice from her mother too. Ben’s next post proved that as it read, “Handling all the sweet love and hate with only pyaar pyaar pyaar, totes ben style! Mumma told me control your dark and absolutely weird sense of humour, you can’t joke about everything. Should’ve listened to her. Or not 😜 Bring it on fellas!!! #kyunthakreleho #ayeeeeeee”

See another post of Benafsha Soonawalla here:

While Priyank’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal was heartbroken seeing his closeness with Ben, we are happy to see Varun Sood and Benafsha still going strong.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd