Benafsha Soonawalla meets Divya Agarwal and Sapna Chaudhary, writes note to Vikas Gupta

Any news about Bigg Boss 11 makes us excited. While Bigg Boss fans keep a close eye on the contestants inside the house, they are equally keen to know about the evicted contestants. Here we are with the latest updates about Bigg Boss’ eliminated contestants Benafsha Soonawalla, Sapna Chaudhary and also about Priyanka Sharma’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal.

On Tuesday’s episode, we saw how Vikas Gupta tried his best to provoke Priyank Sharma into talking about the girls in his life. We all know that Benafsha Soonawalla, who got evicted last month, was a good friend of Priyank and was often linked to him in the show. We also witnessed Priyank’s ex-girlfriend Divya Agarwal visiting him in the house.

Outside the house, Benafsha aka Ben seems to have found a good friend in Priyanka Sharma’s girlfriend Divya Agarwal. She shared a boomerang video where she is seen all smiles with Divya. It seems that Ben is also not on Priyank’s side and is angry with him. Her latest post for Vikas Gupta is also a proof of the same. Ben posted a picture with Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta and wrote, “VIKAS GUPTA YOU FAAAACKIN BEAUTAAAAYYYYYYY!!! Yes for certain things you were way out of line yesterday but this post is about me and you, not the whole task. Some things that you said yesterday (SOME, NOT ALL) make me want to cry. The way you’ve stood up for me even when I’m not in the game anymore. You’ve found a friend in me for life. This is for fucking ever. Dil ka boj halka kar diya tune kal VG. This is like telepathy. SOME things that you said was literally like me speaking instead of you. You spoke ABOUT ME, FOR ME, and most importantly, WITH ME. Couldn’t do much for you in the game (because IMAAAA FOOL) but from hereon Ben’s gonna be there for you for life. Teri bawi misses you and loves you VG. Meri jaaaaan hai tu! Thankyou. ❤️ #heislostnomore #lostandfound.”

Not only this, Benafsha, who seems to be busy being a part of Roadies Xtreme auditions, found some time to catch up with eliminated Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Chaudhary too. Ben shared some fun videos where the two are seen enjoying Sapna’s song.

We are happy to see all these posts of Benafsha Soonawalla.

