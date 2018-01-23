Belan Wali Bahu actor Krystle D’Souza: Roopa is like me who wants to do things perfectly, but tragedy happens

Krystle D’Souza’s latest show Belan Wali Bahu airs on Colors. Krystle D’Souza’s latest show Belan Wali Bahu airs on Colors.

Krystle D’Souza is all set to dazzle like a crystal with her latest show Belan Wali Bahu. Even as we settle down for a quick chat, Krystle reveals it is the title of the show which first caught her attention. “You’ll laugh at the title itself. Which means the motive has been passed on and you know the kind of show you are going to watch. If you had a regular name like Roopa Ki Kahani, people won’t be interested. So name matters a lot. As soon as you hear it, you know ‘belan’ means comedy and ‘bahu’ means drama. So you get ‘dramedy’,” the actor said in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Krystle believes having a ‘B’ in the title of her shows (recalling her previous hits – Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Brahamrakshas) is lucky for her and hence hopes Belan Wali Bahu works too. The show, which began airing a week back, also stars Dheeraj Sarna, Sikandar Kharbanda, Sunayana Fozdar, Mushtaq Khan and Bhavana Balsavar. Considering Belan Wali Bahu replaced Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 on Colors, Krystle shares how it isn’t a challenge as her show will pave its own way. “That became a hot time slot for us. But Bigg Boss audience is very different. So I hope the audience stays. Or else, I’m sure a different kind of audience will come for our show. Who knows, it might get more than Bigg Boss,” she quipped.

The 27-year-old actor is surely happy trying her hand at comedy. “I’ve already played a sacrificing sister, an empowering woman and even did a supernatural show. So, less options were left. To make people laugh, this was the perfect character. When it was narrated to me, I thought it is a lot like me, who looks perfect, but she is a complete opposite. She wants to do things perfectly, but tragedy happens. So I thought that’s me. When they told me it is a comedy, I thought it is a risk. But then I said, let’s do it!”

Belan Wali Bahu is the story of Roopa who mistakenly kills her husband with a belan. The comedy show also has instances of tragedy. While Krystle plays the titular role, she however claims she has never picked a ‘belan’ in real life. “I don’t know how to cook. I only eat. I feel I’ve been acting since childhood. So I never got the time,” she said.

So has comedy increased her limits? “I realise there are no limits in comedy. You open up so much as an actor and a person, you become so free with your body language and with yourself that after this I don’t know what else is left for me to do. I feel after this, what happens next will be huge,” she shared.

Prior to her new show, Krystle made headlines for being television’s next Naagin in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s hit supernatural series. After days of speculations, it was revealed that instead Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani have been signed. So where did all the rumours come from? “I don’t know why it happens with me. They connect my name to every new show. From Bigg Boss to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, I’ve been connected to everything. I think they believe I don’t have any work (laughs). Nothing as such happened really. Neither the tabloids nor the production house called me. But even if Naagin had been offered to me, I had already signed Belan Wali Bahu and was shooting for it for past 4 months. Naagin will begin now. So, it was just a buzz. Naagin is a beautiful character so I’ll take it as a compliment. My friend Ekta is making the show so people might have thought that she’ll give it to her friend only,” Krystle explained.

When quizzed about rumours around her personal life, specially getting her name connected with actor Karan Tacker every now and then, Krystle said, “It is not the best feeling. You want your work to get recognised. But if anything beyond that gets highlighted, I feel gets intrusive. You are already giving so much to people, you are opening your life to them and they have all the right to say anything to me, but don’t slyly try to interfere in my life. That gets annoying. But, then I think because people are interested, so they are talking.”

