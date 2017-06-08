Before MTV Spiltsvilla season 10 premieres, this is what Sunny Leone is upto on the sets. See photos

Sunny Leone shares behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot of her upcoming reality show. Sunny Leone shares behind the scenes glimpses from the shoot of her upcoming reality show.

For several seasons, Sunny Leone’s hot appearance on the television show MTV Spiltsvilla has set the temperatures soaring and now the actor is back again with her oomph factor. While we know that Sunny has been an entertaining host and mentor for the contestants who come on the show to find love, we have seen her having fun while roasting them as well. That’s not it, the actor does not leave any chance to have fun behind the scenes too. After announcing her comeback on the show, Sunny has been sharing many pictures from the shoot locations. Earlier, she shared some information about her new friend on the sets, a dog and now, we see her having fun with Rannvijay Singha, who is coming back as host on the show.

In one of the pictures, we can see both the hosts making funny faces for the camera. Sunny shared the image with a caption that read, “Being all sorts of crazy with @RannvijaySingha on sets of @MTVSplitsvilla.” While Sunny has become a constant part of the dating based show, Rannvijay was not a part of the season 9 and was replaced by Nikhil Chinappa. However, the VJ is back again and we can expect double fun on the show.

Check out Sunny Leone’s posts:

Commenting on making a comeback on MTV Splitsvilla 10, Sunny said, “Splistvilla is a great platform to connect with the youth and I am glad to be back on the show for the fourth year in a row. This year we are trying to do something really different and the viewers are going to be in for a great treat. It amazes me how MTV comes up with a new and unique concept every new season. It’s beyond exciting. I am really looking forward to the theme of the show this time around. Let’s see if ‘head wins over heart’”. On shooting at Jim Corbett, Sunny Said, “My stint with Splitsvilla began three years ago when I first shot for the show at Jim corbett and it’s amazing to be back. The location is far from the maddening crowd, hope it helps the contestants find love! It’s always fun to be a part of Splitsvilla , though shooting at Jim Corbett can be a task at times keeping in mind that one has to disconnect from the world since the place just doesn’t have network.”

